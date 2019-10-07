medindia

New Approach to Promote Self-healing After Heart Attack Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 10, 2019 at 11:26 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Annexin A1-based therapy looks like a promising approach to mitigating the effects of acute heart attacks, revealed new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
New Approach to Promote Self-healing After Heart Attack Developed
New Approach to Promote Self-healing After Heart Attack Developed

Myocardial infarction (MI) results in the localized death of the muscle cells that are essential for the heart's pumping function. Depending on the extent of the damage, MI may initiate a progressive deterioration of cardiac function that ultimately leads to heart failure. Following an acute infarction, cells of the immune system induce an inflammatory reaction in the heart muscle, which promotes clearance of the damaged tissue. "Many novel post-infarct therapies are designed to inhibit the inflammation," says Professor Oliver Söhnlein of the Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention at LMU. "However, inflammatory reactions everywhere in the body are normally self-limiting. So we set out to develop a therapeutic approach which makes use of the endogenous processes that enable the inflammation to be turned off," he explains.

Show Full Article


At the core of their strategy is the protein annexin A1 (AnxA1), which plays an important role in the regulation of the innate immune response - in particular in the switch from the damage-disposal phase of inflammation to the restorative processes that lead to its resolution and healing. In the new study, the authors used two strains of mice. One lacked the ability to synthesize AnxA1, while the other served as the positive control. In mice that were unable to produce AnxA1, the inflammatory reaction induced by MI was more widespread and persistent, and the degree of impairment of cardiac function was greater, than in the control mice. Furthermore, therapeutic administration of AnxA1 following heart damage was found to promote myocardial repair in wild type mice.

The protein causes immune cells called macrophages to secrete the signal protein VEGF-A, which stimulates the formation of new blood vessels. He and his colleagues have observed similar positive effects of AnxA1 on the repair of heart damage in pigs.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Quiz on Heart Attack

The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...

Top 11 Latest Facts & Figures on Heart Attacks

Heart attack usually occurs when a clot blocks the blood supply to the heart. If not treated, it can lead to death. Here are must know facts on heart attacks.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Chest Pain Cardiac Catheterization Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Stress and the Gender Divide Heart Attack Facts Heart Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Healthy Heart 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps

Foods to Avoid in Kidney Failure

Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive