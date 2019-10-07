medindia

New Shingles Vaccine Decreased Occurrence in Patients Who Had Stem Cell Transplantation: Study

by Iswarya on  July 10, 2019 at 11:09 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New, nonlive shingles vaccine decreased the occurrence of shingles (herpes zoster) among patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation with their own stem cells, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA.
New Shingles Vaccine Decreased Occurrence in Patients Who Had Stem Cell Transplantation: Study
New Shingles Vaccine Decreased Occurrence in Patients Who Had Stem Cell Transplantation: Study

Shingles risk is increased after this type of stem cell transplantation, and a vaccine that contains a weakened live strain of the shingles virus isn't recommended for these immunocompromised patients.

Show Full Article


This randomized clinical trial conducted in 28 countries included 1,846 patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation; 922 to receive two doses of the vaccine within a few months after transplantation and 924 to receive a placebo.

During a follow-up of about 21 months, at least one episode of shingles was confirmed in 49 patients who received the vaccine compared to 135 patients who received placebo (an incidence of 30 cases per 1000 person-years after two doses of the vaccine compared with 94 per 1000 person-years after placebo).

The difference was statistically significant. A limitation of the study is that long-term protection from the vaccine wasn't assessed.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Acyclovir for the Treatment of Shingles

Acyclovir is an effective antiviral medication used primarily for treating the symptoms of herpes simplex virus infections, chickenpox, and shingles.

Shingles is More Common Than Previously Thought, Says Study

Recurrences of shingles is more common than doctors have suspected, a new study has found.

New Anti-Shingles Agent Developed

A new compound has been developed to treat shingles, a condition that affects mostly elderly and for which no specific treatment exists.

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Genital Herpes

Genital herpes is a sexually- transmitted disease (STD) that affects the genitals.

Shingles

In ‘Shingles’ or ‘Herpes Zoster’ painful skin rashes appear usually on the side of chest wall. It is caused by chicken pox virus called varicella zoster.

Stem Cells - Fundamentals

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells

Stem Cells - Cord Blood

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Chicken Pox Stem Cells - Cord Blood Shingles Stem Cells - Fundamentals Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Genetics and Stem Cells Genital Herpes Bone Marrow Transplantation Vaccination for Children Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Menstrual Cramps

Foods to Avoid in Kidney Failure

Exposure to Air Pollution Causes Your Lungs to Age Faster and Increases Lung Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive