New Shingles Vaccine Decreased Occurrence in Patients Who Had Stem Cell Transplantation: Study

New, nonlive shingles vaccine decreased the occurrence of shingles (herpes zoster) among patients who had undergone stem cell transplantation with their own stem cells, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal JAMA.

Shingles risk is increased after this type of stem cell transplantation, and a vaccine that contains a weakened live strain of the shingles virus isn't recommended for these immunocompromised patients.



During a follow-up of about 21 months, at least one episode of shingles was confirmed in 49 patients who received the vaccine compared to 135 patients who received placebo (an incidence of 30 cases per 1000 person-years after two doses of the vaccine compared with 94 per 1000 person-years after placebo).



The difference was statistically significant. A limitation of the study is that long-term protection from the vaccine wasn't assessed.



