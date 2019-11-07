medindia

High-Frequency Migraine Patients benefit less from new drug

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 11, 2019 at 5:26 PM Research News
Newly approved drug does not seem to be effective for high-frequency migraine sufferers, according to a new review. The findings will be presented during the 61st annual scientific meeting of the American Headache Society in Philadelphia.
Clinicians at OHSU in Portland, Oregon, conducted a retrospective chart review of 28 patients who were prescribed 70 miligrams of Erenumbab per month for three months beginning in June of 2018. Each of the patients reported 25 or more headache days per month when they began the treatment.

Given the relatively high cost of the new antibody treatment - a list price of $6,900 - clinical care at OHSU has focused on prescribing it for patients with incapacitating and frequent migraines. They hoped to reduce the number of headaches by at least half through once-monthly self-injections.

None of the high-frequency patients achieved a 50 percent reduction in headache frequency, although six patients reported a reduction of at least 25 percent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Erenumbab in May of 2018.

"In a climate where financial constraint cannot be ignored, when possible use of new medications should be tailored as specifically as possible to limit waste of a finite resource," said Juliette Preston, M.D., director of the OHSU headache center and assistant professor of medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Migraine

Migraine is a chronic disorder characterized by headache, nausea, vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a patient suffers daily chronic headaches due to over-use of some medications, mainly painkillers.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Headache / Cephalgia

A headache literally means pain in the head. It is a common complaint that may occur frequently in some

Headache Symptom Evaluation

A headache could vary in features according to the cause.

Menstrual Migraine

Menstrual migraine refers to severe headaches occurring in women two to three days before onset and during periods, and is related to hormonal fluctuations.

Retinal Migraine / Ocular Migraine

Ocular migraine consists of brief periods of visual loss in one eye, which is accompanied or preceded by a headache. Flashing and zigzag lights are symptoms.

