High-Frequency Migraine Patients benefit less from new drug

Newly approved drug does not seem to be effective for high-frequency migraine sufferers, according to a new review. The findings will be presented during the 61st annual scientific meeting of the American Headache Society in Philadelphia.

Clinicians at OHSU in Portland, Oregon, conducted a retrospective chart review of 28 patients who were prescribed 70 miligrams of Erenumbab per month for three months beginning in June of 2018. Each of the patients reported 25 or more headache days per month when they began the treatment.



‘New antibody-based expensive drug Erenumab provides less relief for high frequency migraine patients. Financial constraints should be considered while prescribing new medications on individual basis.’

None of the high-frequency patients achieved a 50 percent reduction in headache frequency, although six patients reported a reduction of at least 25 percent.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Erenumbab in May of 2018.



"In a climate where financial constraint cannot be ignored, when possible use of new medications should be tailored as specifically as possible to limit waste of a finite resource," said Juliette Preston, M.D., director of the OHSU headache center and assistant professor of medicine in the OHSU School of Medicine.



