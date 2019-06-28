medindia

New 3D Body Mapping Technology Monitors Engineered Cells, Tissues

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 28, 2019 at 4:26 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New 3D mapping technology developed by Purdue University researchers identifies, treats organs, cells damaged from medical conditions. The technology is published in the June 19 edition of ACS Nano. Medical advancements can come at a physical cost. Often following diagnosis and treatment for cancer and other diseases, patients' organs and cells can remain healed but damaged from the medical condition.
New 3D Body Mapping Technology Monitors Engineered Cells, Tissues
New 3D Body Mapping Technology Monitors Engineered Cells, Tissues

In fact, one of the fastest growing medical markets is healing and/or replacing organs and cells already treated, yet remain damaged by cancer, cardiovascular disease and other medical issues. The global tissue engineering market is expected to reach $11.5 billion by 2022. That market involves researchers and medical scientists working to repair tissues damaged by some of the world's most debilitating cancers and diseases.

Show Full Article

"My hope is to help millions of people in need," said Chi Hwan Lee, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering in Purdue's College of Engineering, who leads the research team. "Tissue engineering already provides new hope for hard-to-treat disorders, and our technology brings even more possibilities."

The Purdue team created a tissue scaffold with sensor arrays in a stackable design that can monitor electrophysiological activities of cells and tissues. The technology uses the information to produce 3D maps to track activity.

"This device offers an expanded set of potential options to monitor cell and tissue function after surgical transplants in diseased or damaged bodies," Lee said. "Our technology offers diverse options for sensing and works in moist internal body environments that are typically unfavorable for electronic instruments."

Lee and his team have been working with Sherry Harbin, a professor in Purdue's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering, to test the device in stem cell therapies with potential applications in the regenerative treatment of diseases.

Their works align with Purdue's Giant Leaps celebration, celebrating the global advancements in health as part of Purdue's 150th anniversary. Health, including disease monitoring and treatment, is one of the four themes of the yearlong celebration's Ideas Festival, designed to showcase Purdue as an intellectual center solving real-world issues.

Lee and the other researchers worked with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercializationto patent the new device.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Rotablator and 3D Mapping For Cardiac Cases To Be Inaugurated In Mangalore

The technology reduces re-stenosis rate in coronary angioplasty. The 3D mapping system treats complex irregular heart rhythms with accuracy and efficiency.

Can Fetal Membranes Transform Regenerative Medicine?

Fetal membrane itself serves as a unique biocompatible scaffold for bioengineering applications. These membranes are used as biological bandages for skin grafts.

Understanding the Past, Present and Future of Regenerative Medicine

The field of regenerative medicine has continued to grow and change rapidly in the past 10 years.

India Needs to Increase the Pace of Research in Regenerative Medicine

India needs to increase the pace of research in regenerative medicine to come up to the global level, a doctor suggested.

More News on:

Healthy Living 

What's New on Medindia

Women Who are Early Risers Have Lower Risk of Breast Cancer

Neck Cracking

Hypertension May Pose Health Risks to Older Kidney Donors

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive