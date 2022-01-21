NEURIA Application to Help With Neurological Ailments

Advertisement

By offering access to recent, accurate, and tailored information, NEURIA wants to prepare patients to lead more effective conversations with physicians and consider different treatment options as well as participation in clinical trials.Living a good quality of life through adequate mental healthcare and wellness support is a crucial need for all Indians. India has an incredible demographic divide, which can be fully used when support for mental health challenges and neurological disorders is easily accessible.Diseases such as Dementia and Parkinson's are too often stigmatized as just symptoms of old age."We're committed to changing what it means to be diagnosed with a neurological disease - and this means giving patients and their carers the tools they need to get the best treatment journey possible", underscored Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, CEO, and Founder of Innoplexus.NEURIA was founded in September 2021 by Innoplexus AG headquartered in Eschborn, Germany. The app has been already available in Italy and Germany, and now it has been launched in India. It is available on Android and iOS.Source: Medindia