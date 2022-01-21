NEURIA Application to Help With Neurological Ailments

NEURIA is a free mobile application developed by Innoplexus AG, that help people with their mental health problems and treatment guidance has now been launched in India.
In India, more than 7 million people are affected by dementia, over 12 million from epilepsy, 231 million from migraine, 384 million are affected by tension headaches and more than 4.5 million from depression.
For all these people, it is a major challenge to dive through an ocean of information to find authentic and relevant answers for one's mental health.
Living a good quality of life through adequate mental healthcare and wellness support is a crucial need for all Indians. India has an incredible demographic divide, which can be fully used when support for mental health challenges and neurological disorders is easily accessible.
Diseases such as Dementia and Parkinson's are too often stigmatized as just symptoms of old age. Through NEURIA researchers want to challenge the status quo and support people living with neurological diseases to have a normal life for as long as possible.
"We're committed to changing what it means to be diagnosed with a neurological disease - and this means giving patients and their carers the tools they need to get the best treatment journey possible", underscored Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, CEO, and Founder of Innoplexus.
NEURIA was founded in September 2021 by Innoplexus AG headquartered in Eschborn, Germany. The app has been already available in Italy and Germany, and now it has been launched in India. It is available on Android and iOS.
