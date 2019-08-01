Digital Neuropsychology Could be the Future in Cognitive Testing

The research led by Dr Laura Germine of McLean Hospital and her colleagues, suggests that cognitive tests conducted using smartphones or laptops, as opposed to the traditional paper-based tests, would be a great improvement. The team has also presented a critical overview of modern testing technology that would help neuropsychologists comprehend and benefit from new methods.Dr. Germine, the technical director of the McLean Institute for Technology in Psychiatry and director of the Laboratory for Brain and Cognitive Health Technology said that "She explained that using digital devices like smartphones for assessing neuropsychological functions or what could be referred to as 'digital neuropsychology' signifies "A" she added.Dr. Germine said that when conducted on digital platforms, these tests would have the potential to record even the subtlest and important information about test takers, the sort of information that would otherwise be impossible to capture in the paper tests. She was quoted sayingDr Germine and her team also elaborate on howwhich is a very significant feature of the method.Digital testing, on the contrary,says Dr Germine.The paper which presents all these findings, published in, is a result of 10 years of work that Dr Germine and team undertook to introduce digital tools in the field of cognitive testing. Their research has been funded by National Institutes of Health and other sources.The team has also been associated with many projects that involved the use of digital tools for measuring neuropsychological functioning. They have worked to create one of the first online neuropsychological research laboratories in 2005.Speaking about, a testing website launched in 2008, Dr Germine mentioned thatDr Germine and team advise clinicians and researchers to be cautious as they move forward with using digital neuropsychology, despite the success of their work.she pointed out.Neuropsychologists considering using these methods should,advises the research team. Dr Germine adds thatHer team, she mentioned,Presently, Dr Germine and her team are involved in a large-scale project that aims at developing a nationwide infrastructure to perform neuropsychological testing using mobile devices. This is being done in association with the National Institute of Aging. About this project, Dr Germine said thatSource: Medindia