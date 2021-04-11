Neural Mechanism Behind Resilience to Stress

Stress resilience can be measured and controlled by neural mechanisms in the brain and body as per a study presented at Neuroscience 2021, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.



Resilience to stress is the ability of an individual to cope with hardship and overcome stressful events. Understanding the neural basis may help formulate better treatment for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and other disorders.

