Novel Algorithm to Test Autistic Genes

New causative genes of autism have been found by a genetic study of heart defects using an algorithm called M-DATA (Multi-trait De novo mutation Association Test with Annotations) as per a study at Yale University, published in the journal PLOS Genetics.
The team studies genetic data from people born with congenital heart disease or autism to identify almost two dozen genes that contribute to heart defects.
Earlier studies for de novo mutations have demonstrated a connection between congenital heart defects and autism. De novo mutations are new mutations that pop up in children that were not present in the parents.
Since sequencing of de novo mutations is expensive, the present study developed an algorithm called M-DATA to identify genes that contribute to disease.
By applying the new method to genetic data from people with congenital heart disease or autism, the team successfully identified 23 genes for congenital heart disease, including 12 that were previously unknown.
The study thereby states that M-DATA is more effective at identifying genes that increase a person's risk than analyses focusing on a single disease.
"By jointly analyzing de novo mutations from congenital heart disease (CHD) and autism, we identified novel genes that may play an important role in explaining the shared genetic etiology of CHD and autism," says Hongyu Zhao of Yale University, who led the study.
