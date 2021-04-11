Novel Algorithm to Test Autistic Genes

New causative genes of autism have been found by a genetic study of heart defects using an algorithm called M-DATA (Multi-trait De novo mutation Association Test with Annotations) as per a study at Yale University, published in the journal PLOS Genetics.



The team studies genetic data from people born with congenital heart disease or autism to identify almost two dozen genes that contribute to heart defects.

Advertisement

‘New causative genes of autism have been found by a genetic study of congenital heart defects using an algorithm called M-DATA (Multi-trait De novo mutation Association Test with Annotations).’