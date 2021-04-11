About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Novel Algorithm to Test Autistic Genes

by Karishma Abhishek on November 4, 2021 at 11:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Novel Algorithm to Test Autistic Genes

New causative genes of autism have been found by a genetic study of heart defects using an algorithm called M-DATA (Multi-trait De novo mutation Association Test with Annotations) as per a study at Yale University, published in the journal PLOS Genetics.

The team studies genetic data from people born with congenital heart disease or autism to identify almost two dozen genes that contribute to heart defects.

Advertisement


Earlier studies for de novo mutations have demonstrated a connection between congenital heart defects and autism. De novo mutations are new mutations that pop up in children that were not present in the parents.

M-DATA and Autism Genes

Since sequencing of de novo mutations is expensive, the present study developed an algorithm called M-DATA to identify genes that contribute to disease.
Advertisement

By applying the new method to genetic data from people with congenital heart disease or autism, the team successfully identified 23 genes for congenital heart disease, including 12 that were previously unknown.

The study thereby states that M-DATA is more effective at identifying genes that increase a person's risk than analyses focusing on a single disease.

"By jointly analyzing de novo mutations from congenital heart disease (CHD) and autism, we identified novel genes that may play an important role in explaining the shared genetic etiology of CHD and autism," says Hongyu Zhao of Yale University, who led the study.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Young People in Japan Diagnosed With Eating Disorder Anorexi...
Neural Mechanism Behind Resilience to Stress >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Post-COVID Healthy Diwali 2021
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Dental Care Tips for a Sweet Tooth this Diwali
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
Auditory Symptoms - New or Uncharted Indicator of COVID-19?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Undescended Testicles Varicocele Weaver Syndrome Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Orchidectomy Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and ......
Is Epidural Analgesia During Labor Associated With Autism?
Is Epidural Analgesia During Labor Associated With Autism?
Autism spectrum disorder in offspring is not significantly associated with the administration of ......
Telehealth Screening of Infants may Help in Early Autism Support
Telehealth Screening of Infants may Help in Early Autism Support
Telehealth could help improve access to care for infants with a higher autism risk. Telehealth ......
Hormone Widely Used as an Autism Treatment Shows No Benefit
Hormone Widely Used as an Autism Treatment Shows No Benefit
Multicenter study finds that oxytocin was safe, but ineffective at boosting social skills among ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum a...
Torsion Testis
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and te...
Undescended Testicles
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It...
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close