by Colleen Fleiss on  June 11, 2020 at 2:04 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Network of Genes That Directs Trachea and Esophagus Development Discovered
A network of genes that directs the development of the trachea and esophagus in mice has been discovered by scientists. The study findings have been published in eLife. The results provide new insight on the genes present during development that enable the formation of the trachea and esophagus, more commonly known as the windpipe and food pipe, respectively.

This may help scientists understand what causes birth defects in which the two structures do not fully separate, leading to eating and breathing difficulties. The findings may also help scientists one day grow esophagus or trachea tissue in the lab to treat such birth defects or conditions such as cancer that may destroy these tissues.

During prenatal development, a tube of stem cells in the embryo gives rise to the cells of both the esophagus and trachea. These cells become distinct and eventually the two structures separate. Previous studies have suggested that a pair of master gene regulators called NKX2.1 and SOX2 may control this process, but it is not clear which genes are activated by these regulators or if there are other regulators that might also be involved.


"We wanted to determine all of the genes that distinguish the trachea from the esophagus and to learn how NKX2.1 and SOX2 influence the development of these organs," says lead author Akela Kuwahara, a Developmental & Stem Cell Biology Program graduate at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), US.

To do this, Kuwahara and a team of researchers led by Jeffrey Bush, Associate Professor at the Department of Cell & Tissue Biology, UCSF, used single cell RNA sequencing to compare all the genes that were switched on in the cells of the developing esophagus and trachea in mice. Their results showed there are two very different sets of genes that are turned on during early development of the two organs.

Next, they compared which genes were turned on in the esophagus and trachea of developing mice, comparing animals that had a functional NKX2.1 gene with those that did not. Most of the genes needed for the two tissues to develop were still turned on in the mice lacking NKX2.1. But a few important genes were different in these animals, including for example those needed to grow the cartilage that supports the trachea or the smooth muscle that moves food down the esophagus.

"This suggests that NKX2.1 is not the master regulator for all genes involved in trachea development, but instead regulates only a small number of important genes," Kuwahara explains. "Our results reveal multiple new genes that are essential for trachea and esophagus development in mice, but we now need to determine if these same genes are involved in the development of these organs in humans."

"Learning more about these genes and whether they play similar roles in humans is key to understanding how defects of the trachea and esophagus can occur at birth," adds senior author Jeffrey Bush. "In the longer term, this insight may help us discover ways to grow new tissue from stem cells to help counter these defects."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Birth Defect - Structural Defects
A structural birth defect means that a specific body part is missing or mal-formed during the embryonic development.
READ MORE
Tracheal Cancer (Cancer of the Windpipe)
Tracheal or windpipe cancer is a rare cancer and its cause is unclear. The most common squamous cell type of cancer has been linked to smoking. The main forms of treatment include surgery and radiotherapy.
READ MORE
'Sponge on a String' Test may Replace Endoscopies in People With Barrett's Esophagus
A 'sponge on a string' pill test can identify which people with a condition called Barrett's esophagus have a low risk of developing esophageal cancer.
READ MORE
Quiz on Birth Defects
Birth defects are structural or functional abnormalities that happen while a baby is developing in the mother's body. Most birth defects occur during the first trimester of pregnancy. Main categories of birth defects include structural birth defects ...
READ MORE
Achalasia
In achalasia food fails to pass into the stomach due to constriction of the lower esophageal sphincter and is accompanied by esophageal aperistalsis.
READ MORE
Difficulty Swallowing Symptom Evaluation
Difficulty with swallowing or dysphagia is a problem, which if left untreated, could cause malnutrition and seriously affect the patient. Treatment of dysphagia depends on the underlying cause.
READ MORE
Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)
Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic inflammatory condition of the esophagus that is precipitated by allergens. Treatment is available for the condition.
READ MORE
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal cancer refers to malignancy of the food pipe which connects the throat to the stomach. It typically presents with difficulty in swallowing.
READ MORE
Esophageal Disorders
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
READ MORE
Tongue Abnormalities
Tongue is the only muscle that is attached to only one end. The abnormalities of the tongue include tongue disease, tongue tie and size-related anomalies.
READ MORE
Weaver Syndrome
Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Tongue AbnormalitiesWeaver SyndromeDifficulty Swallowing Symptom EvaluationEsophageal DisordersEarly vs Late TracheostomyEsophageal CancerAchalasiaEosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)