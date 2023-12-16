Navigate the Danger Zone of Holiday Heart Attacks This Season

Advertisement

American Heart Association's Warning on Holiday Heart Attack

Know symptoms and take action:

Celebrate in moderation:

Plan for peace on earth and goodwill toward yourself:

Keep moving:

Stick to your meds:

"Winter weather has been noted to increase heart attack risk due to restricted blood flow when arteries may be constricted in cold temperatures. We also know the holidays bring a lot of added stress to many people. There are lots of parties and family gatherings where many tend to overindulge in rich foods and drink."According to Contreras,"While you may not want to spend the holidays in a doctor's office or hospital, getting checked out and receiving prompt treatment if there is a problem is one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your loved ones for all the celebrations to come," she said.Giving the gift of life may also come into play if you see someone experiencing heart attack or stroke symptoms.You could be out shopping at the mall, enjoying the sights and sounds of the holiday season, or spending time at a family gathering and witnessing someone having a heart attack and going into cardiac arrest.Starting CPR immediately and calling 9-1-1 could be the difference in life or death in those situations."Hands-Only CPR is something nearly everyone can learn and do. We encourage at least one person in every family to learn CPR because statistics show that most cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital and often in the home," Contreras said."The American Heart Association has a short instructional video at Heart.org/HandsOnlyCPR. Watching the video and learning Hands-Only CPR could be a lifesaving and life-changing activity for the family to do together as you're gathered for the holidays."Contreras notes that family gatherings are also a good time to talk about family health history."Many of the health factors that impact heart disease and stroke are heredity," she said. "If any of your parents, siblings, or grandparents have had a heart attack or stroke, you are likely at higher risk, too. But the good news is, you can lower your risk with preventive measures. Knowing that history is an important first step."Following are several heart-healthy tips for the upcoming holidays:Heart attack signs and stroke symptoms vary in men and women and it's important to recognize them early and call 9-1-1 for help. The sooner medical treatment begins, the better the chances of survival and preventing heart damage.Eating healthfully during the holidays doesn't have to mean depriving yourself, there are still ways to eat smart. Look for small, healthy changes and swaps you can make so you continue to feel your best while eating and drinking in moderation, and don't forget to watch your salt intake.Make time to take care of yourself during the busy holiday. Reduce stress from family interactions, strained finances, hectic schedules, and other stressors prevalent this time of year, including traveling.The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week and this number usually drops during the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Get creative with ways to stay active, even if it's going for a family walk or another fun activity you can do with your loved ones.Busy holidays can cause you to skip medications, forget them when away from home, or not get refills promptly.The American Heart Association has a"We do know there are ways to mitigate your risk for a deadly heart attack. So, we encourage everyone to pause during the holiday hustle and bustle and make note of these important steps that could be lifesaving," Contreras said.Source: Eurekalert