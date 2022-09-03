Nanoparticles Down Skin and Lung Scarring for Scleroderma

Advertisement

The research team injected mice with biodegradable PLG nanoparticles, short for poly (lactic-co-glycolic) acid.The results, published in, reveal that PLG specifically targeted MARCO+ inflammatory cells and prevented skin and lung fibrosis.Nanoparticle treatment could even reverse fibrosis in these mice, says John Varga, MD, senior author of the paper and chief of the Michigan Medicine Division of Rheumatology.The research team believes the MARCO+ cells become activated in people with scleroderma and circulate in the blood stream, traveling to the tissues and causing scar formation.While the PLG nanoparticle reduced fibrosis in mouse models, Varga says future studies are needed to determine exactly how it prevents the MARCO+ activation.PLG is already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for creating biodegradable sutures. In previous studies, Varga's co-authors found that PLG decreased inflammation in mouse models of myocardial infarction. It is not currently available as a treatment for patients. People with scleroderma are at great risk for skin and lung thickening that impacts function, and we look for any way to stop that from happening, Varga said. Source: Medindia