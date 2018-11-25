medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Nanoparticles can Help Treat Cancer

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 25, 2018 at 3:11 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A unique 'transforming nanoparticle' that is known to fight against cancer and other diseases has been developed by the Russian scientists.
Nanoparticles can Help Treat Cancer
Nanoparticles can Help Treat Cancer

Professor Ekaterina Skorb and her team from ITMO University in St. Petersburg created hollow nanoparticles with a covering of polymer filaments and granules of titanium oxide and silver, the Sputnik reported on Friday.

When illuminated with an infrared laser, the structure of the nanoparticle collapses from heat and oxygen, which releases the particle's contents.

In the study, published in the journal Bioconjugate Chemistry, the team tested out their nanoparticles on bacteria whose DNA was modified to glow when molecules came into contact with artificial sugars which were injected into the nanoparticles.

After illuminating these 'nano-grenades' with an infrared laser, the sugars escaped the nanoparticles' membranes, lighting up the bacteria and proving the method's effectiveness.

Importantly, neither the nanoparticles nor their structural collapse affected the viability of the bacteria's cells.

According to Skorb, the ease with which infrared radiation passes through the human body means that the use of such nanoparticles to fight cancerous tumors or various infections will be possible in virtually any part of the body.

"This area of research is interesting not only from the perspective of the localized delivery of medicines, but also for the creation of a computer in which biological molecules can be used instead of silicon chips. This will pave the way for high-precision control of chemical processes, 'smart' medicines and the ability to control molecular machines," Skorb said in a statement from Russian Science Foundation, Sputnik reported.

To create the nanoparticles, the team experimented with photosensitive nanomaterial technology and a chemical 'switch' method to create the nanoparticles.

It consists of titanium dioxide nanoparticles which can split water into hydrogen and oxygen atoms when exposed to light. When placed in a solution of organic compounds, the oxygen produced begins to interact with molecules, changing the acid-base balance.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Use of Nanotechnology in Healthcare

Nanotechnology provides several potential solutions for many life-threatening diseases. Learn more about the role of nanotechnology in healthcare

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment

Proton beam therapy is a type of external radiation treatment or radiotherapy that uses protons (positively charged particles) to treat cancer.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Radiofrequency Ablation for Liver Cancer Tumors

All you need to know on Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) therapy for liver cancer including treatment, risk factors, side effects and more.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Nanotechnology Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Maternal Death

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive