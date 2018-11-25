Could Our Easy Sedentary Lifestyle be Taking Over Our Lives?

To understand how common are our Sedentary behaviors, this study
used data from a nationally representative survey of about 5,900 adults to examine sitting time and leisure-time physical activity.
The study estimates how much time adults sit, how many are physically inactive.
Researchers report 1 in 4 adults sit for more than 8 hours a day, 4 in 10 are physically inactive with no moderate or vigorous activity during the week, and 1 in 10 reported both sitting more than 8 hours a day and being physically inactive.
‘By understanding the combined effect of Sedentary behaviors, this study can help practitioners decide on whether to prioritize interventions against sedentary time or physical activity or both.’
Limitations of the study include self-reported data. Practitioners can help support programs and policies that help adults sit less and move more.
Bottom Line: Sitting too long and being physically inactive can be bad for your health, and it's important to understand how common these behaviors are among U.S. adults.
