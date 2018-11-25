medindia
Could Our Easy Sedentary Lifestyle be Taking Over Our Lives?

by Rishika Gupta on  November 25, 2018 at 3:01 PM
To understand how common are our Sedentary behaviors, this study used data from a nationally representative survey of about 5,900 adults to examine sitting time and leisure-time physical activity.

The study estimates how much time adults sit, how many are physically inactive.
Could Our Easy Sedentary Lifestyle be Taking Over Our Lives?

Researchers report 1 in 4 adults sit for more than 8 hours a day, 4 in 10 are physically inactive with no moderate or vigorous activity during the week, and 1 in 10 reported both sitting more than 8 hours a day and being physically inactive.

Limitations of the study include self-reported data. Practitioners can help support programs and policies that help adults sit less and move more.

Bottom Line: Sitting too long and being physically inactive can be bad for your health, and it's important to understand how common these behaviors are among U.S. adults.

Source: Eurekalert

