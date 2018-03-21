medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Mutations that cause Severe Infant Epilepsy Identified

by Hannah Joy on  March 21, 2018 at 4:05 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A missing mutation in severe infant epilepsy has been identified that triggers brain-damaging electrical signaling leading to seizures.
Mutations that cause Severe Infant Epilepsy Identified
Mutations that cause Severe Infant Epilepsy Identified

Scientists also found early indications that specific anti-seizure medications might prevent disabling brain injury by controlling epilepsy during a crucial period shortly after birth.

"These are still early days, but we may be able to use this knowledge to protect the newborn brain and improve a child's long-term outcome," said study leader Ethan M. Goldberg, MD, PhD, a pediatric neurologist at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Goldberg collaborated with European and American researchers in this neurogenetic study of early infantile epileptic encephalopathy, published online in Annals of Neurology.

The study focused on mutations in the gene SCN3A. Scientists already knew that the gene had a pattern of high expression in the brain, before and shortly after birth.

Variants in SCN3A had also been previously linked to less severe forms of epilepsy but the current research solidified this link and was the first to establish that SCN3A mutations cause the severe infantile form.

The gene regulates sodium channels that allow sodium ions into brain cells: "sodium influx underlies action potentials, which are the currency of information transfer in the brain," said Goldberg. Of four sodium ion channels predominantly expressed in the brain, he added, scientists had discovered that gene mutations in three of those channels already had a clear role in causing forms of epilepsy. Only one channel, called Nav1.3, encoded by the SCN3A gene, had not previously been linked to epilepsy, and hence was the "missing channel."

The new research implicated novel SCN3A mutations in severe childhood epilepsy, joining the other brain-expressed sodium channels as causes of early infantile epileptic encephalopathy.

"We identified gain-of-function mutations in SCN3A," said Goldberg. "These mutations generate increased channel activity that leaves the ion channel stuck open and leaking current. This overactivity, in turn, leads to epileptic encephalopathy, the most severe type of childhood epilepsy."

The study team reported on a cohort of four unrelated children from different countries, all of whom had severe epilepsy. Their epilepsy had a particularly early onset, within the first two weeks of life. For the children, the results were devastating: severe to profound developmental delay, seizures that did not respond to medication and lifelong disability.

The researchers used whole-exome sequencing to pinpoint mutations in SCN3A. The mutations were de novo--present in the affected children, but not inherited from the parents.

Cell studies, including electrophysiological recordings, revealed detailed properties of the electrical signaling.

Further cell culture studies also showed that existing anti-seizure medications, lacosamide and phenytoin, selectively inhibited the persistent current in mutant ion channels--suggesting a possible future therapy for this condition.

Translating these findings into potential clinical treatments, Goldberg stressed, will require considerable further research--both in nerve cells and in future animal models, in which neurologists can test possible precision-medicine treatments for safety and efficacy before they can be investigated in patients.

In addition, the current research allowed the SCN3A gene to be added to an existing diagnostic test, CHOP's Epilepsy Panel, which uses next-generation sequencing to rapidly test for over 100 genetic causes of childhood epilepsy.

Precise, early diagnosis, added Goldberg, will be crucial, because of the highly regulated timetable of early-life neurological events.

"The mutation's activity in the Nav1.3 sodium ion channel occurs during a short period in newborns, but if we can intervene during that window, we may be able to help prevent long-term neurological injury and benefit patients," he said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Cooling Treatment can Reduce Chances of Epilepsy in Kids

Cooling Treatment can Reduce Chances of Epilepsy in Kids

Therapeutic cooling treatment in babies deprived of oxygen at birth (birth asphyxia) can help reduce their epilepsy development chances later in childhood

New Targets for Epilepsy Treatment can be Identified

New Targets for Epilepsy Treatment can be Identified

New analysis shows underlying biology of genes that cause infantile spasms. This helps in the development of new avenues for targeted treatments.

Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam may be Better Than Phenobarbital

Epilepsy Drug Levetiracetam may be Better Than Phenobarbital

Most commonly prescribed drug for infantile epilepsy Levetiracetam, may also be more effective than its competing drug Phenobarbital

Wristband Devices Improve Detection in Patients With Epilepsy

Wristband Devices Improve Detection in Patients With Epilepsy

The new wristband devices developed can monitor dangerous seizures in patients with epilepsy, especially those that lead to sudden death.

Absence Seizure

Absence Seizure

Absence seizure (petit mal epilepsy) involves sudden lapse in consciousness and staring blankly into space, the episodes lasting less than 15 seconds.

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous Malformation

Cavernous malformations are malformations in blood vessels that can cause neurological disorders when present in the brain or spine.

Convulsions

Convulsions

A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.

Dravet Syndrome

Dravet Syndrome

The result of a rare genetic mutation, Dravet syndrome is an unusual case of epilepsy in children.

Electroencephalogram

Electroencephalogram

An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the scalp.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.

McArdle Disease

McArdle Disease

McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye’s Syndrome

Reye''s syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.

More News on:

Epilepsy Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions Reye’s Syndrome McArdle Disease Convulsions Electroencephalogram Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome Cavernous Malformation Dravet Syndrome Absence Seizure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder Neck Incision

Bladder neck incision is a surgical procedure where cuts are made in the neck of the urinary ...

 Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and ...

 Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...