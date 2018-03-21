A missing mutation in severe infant epilepsy has been identified that triggers brain-damaging electrical signaling leading to seizures.

Mutations that cause Severe Infant Epilepsy Identified

‘Mutations in the gene SCN3A can cause early infantile epileptic encephalopathy.’

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.