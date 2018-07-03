Mother's Liver Donation Saves Child's Life

Mother's donated part of the liver gives new life to her one-and-half-year-old daughter from who was suffering from a rare inherited liver disorder.



Fatima was suffering from congenital hepatic fibrosis -- a rare disease that is present at birth and affects the liver.

This liver disorder affected the formation of her liver and bile ducts. As a result, Fatima had a stagnant weight of 6 kg from six weeks of birth up till 1 year.



‘One-and-half-year-old girl from Iraq suffering from rare inherited liver disorder was given a new lease of life after her mother donated part of her liver to the child.’ "Fatima had jaundice soon after her birth which eventually worsened with time. After 6 weeks of her birth, she was diagnosed with



Later a series of tests diagnosed her with congenital hepatic fibrosis and one of the blood supplying arteries were found to be partially developed. She was kept on ventilation.



"We performed Hyper-reduced left lateral liver graft surgery on Fatima using a part of liver donated by her mother, Hannah" Chaudhary said.



But, due to Fatima's age and weight, she did not support the left lobe of her mother's liver, the doctors had to reduce the size of liver of Hannah as per Fatima's body requirement.



"Not only we dissected the liver but we also had to reduce the thickness of it during donor's surgery and then transplant it," Chaudhary noted.



"The patient is currently on immunosuppresants and other supportive medications. Both, the patient and donor are recovering fast and are now fit to go back to their country," Chaudhary said.



Jaypee Hospital has successfully completed 400 kidney and







