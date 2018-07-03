medindia
Mother's Liver Donation Saves Child's Life

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 7, 2018 at 11:58 AM Organ Donation News
Mother's donated part of the liver gives new life to her one-and-half-year-old daughter from who was suffering from a rare inherited liver disorder.

Fatima was suffering from congenital hepatic fibrosis -- a rare disease that is present at birth and affects the liver.
Mother's Liver Donation Saves Child's Life
Mother's Liver Donation Saves Child's Life

This liver disorder affected the formation of her liver and bile ducts. As a result, Fatima had a stagnant weight of 6 kg from six weeks of birth up till 1 year.

"Fatima had jaundice soon after her birth which eventually worsened with time. After 6 weeks of her birth, she was diagnosed with Alagille Syndrome , a genetic disorder that affects the liver, heart, and other parts of the body," Abhideep Chaudhary, Senior Consultant, Liver Transplant Department at Jaypee Hospital in Noida, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Later a series of tests diagnosed her with congenital hepatic fibrosis and one of the blood supplying arteries were found to be partially developed. She was kept on ventilation.

"We performed Hyper-reduced left lateral liver graft surgery on Fatima using a part of liver donated by her mother, Hannah" Chaudhary said.

But, due to Fatima's age and weight, she did not support the left lobe of her mother's liver, the doctors had to reduce the size of liver of Hannah as per Fatima's body requirement.

"Not only we dissected the liver but we also had to reduce the thickness of it during donor's surgery and then transplant it," Chaudhary noted.

"The patient is currently on immunosuppresants and other supportive medications. Both, the patient and donor are recovering fast and are now fit to go back to their country," Chaudhary said.

Jaypee Hospital has successfully completed 400 kidney and liver transplants in the last three years, the statement said.



Source: IANS

Loading...