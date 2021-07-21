Most People Find Allergy Information Unclear on Food Labels

More than half of consumers found that the information on food labels to be unclear, reveals a new study.



The study, which is published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy, involved two separate experiments with a total of 96 consumers with food allergies and 105 without.

‘Precautionary allergen labels (PALs) are misunderstood by most consumers as they find allergen information difficult to interpret on packaged foods.’





This suggests that precautionary statements such as 'may contain peanut' have little value for consumers and may lead to inappropriate dietary restrictions or risk-taking behavior.



"Also, many consumers interpret 'Produced in a factory' to reflect a weaker warning than 'May contain,'" said lead author Bregje Holleman, PhD, of Utrecht University, in The Netherlands.



"From a communication perspective, it's logical for consumers to attribute different risk levels to warnings worded differently. But since producers probably mean to communicate the exact same level of risk with each of these different warnings, we advise to use only PAL wording."







Investigators first randomly presented 18 different food products with labels suggesting peanut was, may be, or was not an ingredient, and then they presented three different formats of information: 'Produced in a Factory' and 'May contain' or 'Traces of'.