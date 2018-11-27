More Than 800 People Diagnosed with Dengue in Delhi During November

Font : A- A+



Over 800 people were diagnosed with Dengue in the national capital during November, according to a municipal report.



As many as 260 dengue cases were reported in Delhi in the week ending November 24, compared to 271 in the previous week, taking the total to 811 so far this month.

More Than 800 People Diagnosed with Dengue in Delhi During November



Around 1,114 new dengue cases had surfaced in October.



‘As per the report, 2,146 people have been diagnosed with the vector-borne disease in Delhi so far this year. However, the number is fewer than last year's which was 4,556 for the same duration.’

Read More.. So far, only one death caused by dengue has been confirmed in which a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area succumbed to the disease on September 18 at Hindu Rao Hospital.



In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the city's civic bodies.



As for malaria, 16 new cases surfaced last week, taking the number of total cases to 28 till now. In October, 130 malaria cases were reported in the city, according to the municipal report. So far, 466 malaria cases have come to light, while last year it was 569.



Only 4 cases of chikungunya emerged this week in the national capital, taking the number of total cases so far in November to 21. As of now, 154 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city compared to 541 in 2017.



Source: IANS Around 1,114 new dengue cases had surfaced in October.So far, only one death caused by dengue has been confirmed in which a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area succumbed to the disease on September 18 at Hindu Rao Hospital.In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the city's civic bodies.As for malaria, 16 new cases surfaced last week, taking the number of total cases to 28 till now. In October, 130 malaria cases were reported in the city, according to the municipal report. So far, 466 malaria cases have come to light, while last year it was 569.Only 4 cases of chikungunya emerged this week in the national capital, taking the number of total cases so far in November to 21. As of now, 154 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city compared to 541 in 2017.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: