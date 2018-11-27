medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

More Than 800 People Diagnosed with Dengue in Delhi During November

by Iswarya on  November 27, 2018 at 10:02 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Over 800 people were diagnosed with Dengue in the national capital during November, according to a municipal report.

As many as 260 dengue cases were reported in Delhi in the week ending November 24, compared to 271 in the previous week, taking the total to 811 so far this month.
More Than 800 People Diagnosed with Dengue in Delhi During November
More Than 800 People Diagnosed with Dengue in Delhi During November

Around 1,114 new dengue cases had surfaced in October.

So far, only one death caused by dengue has been confirmed in which a 13-year-old girl from Wazirabad area succumbed to the disease on September 18 at Hindu Rao Hospital.

In 2015, Delhi saw its worst dengue outbreak with more than 11,800 cases and 60 deaths, according to the city's civic bodies.

As for malaria, 16 new cases surfaced last week, taking the number of total cases to 28 till now. In October, 130 malaria cases were reported in the city, according to the municipal report. So far, 466 malaria cases have come to light, while last year it was 569.

Only 4 cases of chikungunya emerged this week in the national capital, taking the number of total cases so far in November to 21. As of now, 154 chikungunya cases have been reported in the city compared to 541 in 2017.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Dengue

Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.

Papaya Leaves' Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue

Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a viral disease spread by mosquito bites; it causes fever, severe joint pain and rash on the body. Chikungunya occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian sub continent.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever

Dengue can be easily prevented and managed if you follow proper precautionary measures. Here we give you the most important dos and donts for dengue fever.

More News on:

Dengue Fever Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever Mosquito Diseases Dengue and Homeopathy Chikungunya and Homeopathy Chikungunya Dengue Top 15 Doīs and Donīts for Preventing and Managing Dengue Fever Dengue Vaccine 

What's New on Medindia

Dates: Nutritious Desert Fruit with Health Benefits

Amazing 8 Tips to Get Your Kids to Eat More Veggies

Maternal Death
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive