Monsoon Food Guide: What to Eat and Avoid During Monsoon

Monsoon brings happiness and also ailments, especially during Covid-19, it is all the more important to build your immunity. Read on to know more about the foods to be eaten during monsoons.
Mumbai based Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla shares a Monsoon food guide and how one can include the right foods to boost one's immunity this season and keep them warm.
Mumbai based Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla shares a Monsoon food guide and how one can include the right foods to boost one's immunity this season and keep them warm.
Sharing a few guidelines as hereunder:
- Add immune booster foods
- Keep hydration levels high
- Add garlic, turmeric in daily foods to enhance immunity
- Add a probiotic -- yogurt in the diet
- Include warm foods like protein -- lean meats (egg whites and chicken) and fiber -- fruits and vegetables to keep the body warm
- Indulge in seasonal fruits
- Avoid raw foods
- Wash vegetables well before cooking
- Make sure to have your multivitamin and antioxidant supplements everyday
- Make sure to have omega 3 supplement everyday
‘Good state of mind that comes from eating healthy, exercising and spiritual health can make a whole lot of difference in the individual during monsoon.’
- Eating a balanced diet comprising of complex carbohydrates, lean protein and omega 3 fatty acids
- Adequate water and sunshine
- Regular exercise
- Good state of mind- that comes from eating healthy, exercising and spiritual health
- Keep hydration status high. Thirst is the last indication of the body being dehydrated. If you are well hydrated, you should be urinating about once every 1.5-2 hours.
- Add green tea and dandelion tea to the plan- natural diuretics
- Parsley and asparagus in food preparations- natural diuretics
- Consume calcium rich foods like eggs, low fat milk and milk products and green leafy vegetables
- Most importantly avoid table salt
Source: IANS