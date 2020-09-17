Monitoring Blood Pressure Helps Reduce Falls in People With Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease patients have a sudden drop in blood pressure while standing, a condition known as orthostatic hypotension, revealed a new study published in online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The drop in blood pressure leads to dizziness, lightheadedness, and even loss of consciousness and falls.



"In many cases, this can result in falls and fainting," said study author Alessandra Fanciulli, M.D., Ph.D., of the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria. "If we can monitor people's blood pressure to detect this condition, we could potentially control these blood pressure drops and prevent some of the falls that can be so damaging for people with Parkinson's."



The study examined 173 people with Parkinson's disease who had been referred for testing for autonomic problems that can cause dizziness and fainting. They were compared to 173 people who did not have Parkinson's but had a condition called orthostatic intolerance (develop symptoms when upright that go away when lying down).



‘Monitoring blood pressure was found to help reduce falls in people with Parkinson's disease. ’





Study Results 19% of the people with Parkinson's had classic orthostatic hypotension.

Transient orthostatic hypotension occurred in 24% of people with Parkinson's.

21% of the people with orthostatic intolerance.

40% of those with Parkinson's had a history of falls. Of those, 29% fell due to fainting.

Treatments for orthostatic hypotension improved symptoms in six people.

Six people were told to stop taking their high blood pressure medication, three of them said symptoms improved.

Three people started taking adrenergic drugs (midodrine in two cases and droxidopa in another); the patient taking droxidopa reported an improvement in symptoms. "While these results are preliminary and larger studies are needed, they suggest that these treatments that have been used for classic orthostatic hypotension may prove effective for transient orthostatic hypotension as well," Fanciulli said.



Source: Medindia

