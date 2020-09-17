Healthy Heart Habits Linked to Lower High Blood Pressure Risk

‘Middle-aged adults with healthy heart habits may lower high blood pressure. Focusing on a patient-centered approach can potentially optimize cardiovascular health among Black and white patients alike.
Study Results
- Study participants: 2,939 Black and White adults, ages 45 and older from the REasons for Geographic and Racial Disparities in Stroke (REGARDS), who are free from high blood pressure.
- The link between high and low LS7 scores with the risk of developing high blood pressure within 10 years was examined.
- The LS7 is a measure of a person's overall cardiovascular health. The highest possible LS7 score is 14, and there are three rankings for cardiovascular health: 10 to 14 is ideal; 5 to 9 is average; and 0 to 4 is poor.
"Among middle-aged people without hypertension, there is still a huge benefit to seeking optimal cardiovascular health,"
- Median LS7 total score was in the "average category" (9 points).
- Over about a 9-year follow-up, 42% of participants developed high blood pressure.
- The incidence in Black adults was 52% in women and 50% in men.
- Among white adults, 37% of women and 42% of men developed high blood pressure.
- Each one-point higher LS7 score correlated with a 6% lower hypertension risk.
Plante said. "These findings support the current clinical practice recommendations of lifestyle modifications such as eating better, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight to all people, including those without high blood pressure."
The study is limited; it points to an association between LS7 scores and the risk of developing high blood pressure. The next step is to conduct a randomized trial to confirm improving LS7 scores can help decrease hypertension risk.
