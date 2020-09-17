Healthy Heart Habits Linked to Lower High Blood Pressure Risk

In middle-aged Black and white adults, better heart health was linked to a lower risk of developing high blood pressure (hypertension), stated research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access journal of the American Heart Association.



"High blood pressure is among the most common conditions in the U.S., and it contributes to the greatest burden of disability and largest reduction in healthy life expectancy among any disease," said Timothy B. Plante, M.D., M.H.S., lead study author and assistant professor in the department of medicine at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington. "Even though high blood pressure causes so much death and disability, we don't know the root cause of it."



Study Details



‘Middle-aged adults with healthy heart habits may lower high blood pressure. Focusing on a patient-centered approach can potentially optimize cardiovascular health among Black and white patients alike. ’

Study participants: 2,939 Black and White adults, ages 45 and older from the REasons for Geographic and Racial Disparities in Stroke (REGARDS), who are free from high blood pressure.

The link between high and low LS7 scores with the risk of developing high blood pressure within 10 years was examined.

The LS7 is a measure of a person's overall cardiovascular health. The highest possible LS7 score is 14, and there are three rankings for cardiovascular health: 10 to 14 is ideal; 5 to 9 is average; and 0 to 4 is poor. Study Results Median LS7 total score was in the "average category" (9 points).

Over about a 9-year follow-up, 42% of participants developed high blood pressure.

The incidence in Black adults was 52% in women and 50% in men.

Among white adults, 37% of women and 42% of men developed high blood pressure.

Each one-point higher LS7 score correlated with a 6% lower hypertension risk. "Among middle-aged people without hypertension, there is still a huge benefit to seeking optimal cardiovascular health," Plante said. "These findings support the current clinical practice recommendations of lifestyle modifications such as eating better, quitting smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight to all people, including those without high blood pressure."



The study is limited; it points to an association between LS7 scores and the risk of developing high blood pressure. The next step is to conduct a randomized trial to confirm improving LS7 scores can help decrease hypertension risk.



Source: Medindia Plante said.The study is limited; it points to an association between LS7 scores and the risk of developing high blood pressure. The next step is to conduct a randomized trial to confirm improving LS7 scores can help decrease hypertension risk.Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment. READ MORE Foods that Can Save Your Heart Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart! READ MORE Quiz on Hypertension It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the ... READ MORE Blood Pressure Calculator Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level. READ MORE Diet and High Blood Pressure High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic). READ MORE Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed. READ MORE High Blood Pressure High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed. READ MORE Stress and the Gender Divide Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses. READ MORE Stroke Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles. READ MORE Thalassemia Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin. READ MORE