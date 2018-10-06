medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical PDA News

Mobile Medical Apps with High Rating Not Always Accurate: Health Warning

by Thilaka Ravi on  June 10, 2018 at 9:20 PM Medical PDA News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A high 'star rating' for a mobile medical app doesn't necessarily reflect medical accuracy or value, observe Johns Hopkins researchers. The research team screened 250 user reviews and comments for a once popular mobile app claiming to change your iPhone into a blood pressure monitor. The mobile medical app was later proven to be inaccurate.
Mobile Medical Apps with High Rating Not Always Accurate: Health Warning
Mobile Medical Apps with High Rating Not Always Accurate: Health Warning

Their analysis found that even the presence of app disclaimers warning users not to rely on the app for medical monitoring, diagnosis or treatment effectiveness failed to uniformly dissuade people from doing so, or stop health care professionals from recommending the app. That app, called Instant Blood Pressure and made by AuraLife, was withdrawn from the market in July 2015.

"People tend to trust user reviews when shopping online and use them to decide which products to purchase, but that doesn't cut it for medical apps," says study author Timothy Plante, M.D., M.H.S., a former fellow at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and current assistant professor of medicine in the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont. "There are certain thresholds of accuracy that need to be maintained, and a five-star rating doesn't replace clinical validation studies and FDA review."

The researchers say that unregulated mobile health app use could give people a false sense of security, which could lead to dire health consequences.

In a report on the study, published on June 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, the physicians call for medical professionals to be more skeptical of apps that don't have scientific studies backing them, and warn members of the public that just because an app has been endorsed by a health care professional doesn't mean it works.

Their new findings are a follow-up to the authors' March 2016 JAMA Internal Medicine report that analyzed the commercially available Instant Blood Pressure app, showing that four out of five times someone with high blood pressure used the app, they received falsely reassuring, nonelevated results.

For the new study, the researchers analyzed 261 user ratings and reviews downloaded from the Apple iTunes store before the app was taken off the market for reasons that were not made public. The average star rating of the latest version of the app was four out of five stars, and 59 percent of the reviews assigned the app five stars. Commentary praising the accuracy of the app based on anecdotal experience comprised 42 percent of the reviews, and 10 percent of the reviews mention inaccuracy.

The Instant Blood Pressure app included a disclaimer -- as do many mobile health app companies hoping to avoid FDA oversight -- that the app shouldn't be used as a medical device and is for "recreational" purposes only. Yet, 24 reviews --10 percent -- claimed to use the app for medical purposes, with 11 people using it to manage their high blood pressure treatments, one person using it to manage kidney disease and another person using it to monitor blood pressure after a heart transplant.

"The data showed that disclaimers aren't a complete solution. Consumers will continue to use these devices to manage their health care, which could be dangerous if they are substituting the app for medical care with a professional," says Seth Martin, M.D., M.H.S., assistant professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and one of the study's investigators.

Six reviews came from people who claimed to be health care professionals including four nurses and one physician. These people gave an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five. Eleven reviews came from people who said their health care provider -- a total of four physicians and seven nurses -- approved of the app. Two people said that a nurse and an emergency room physician disapproved of the app, and as a result gave a one-star rating.

"Physicians need to be careful; if you're saying you personally use an app, people will trust it," says Plante. "Our take-home message to health care providers is to make sure you hold apps to the highest standards, and not just give out recommendations willy-nilly for apps that you think are neat. And consumers should be skeptical of reviews from self-proclaimed health professionals in product reviews."

The Instant Blood Pressure app sold for $4.99 on iTunes and was downloaded 140,000 times before it was withdrawn. It ranked among the best-selling apps on all of iTunes for much of its stretch on the app store. After the app was withdrawn and following the authors' last study, the Federal Trade Commission settled with the company for $600,000, with payment suspended for lack of funds in the company. Many medical apps are still available for consumers, some downloading as many as 1,000,000 times each.

"I'm glad for the high demand from consumers to be able to monitor their health from day to day," says Martin. "Now we need to actually make sure mobile apps work as intended, in properly designed and conducted clinical studies, before they are relied on for health care."

The authors recommend using home blood pressure devices proven to be accurate by independent reviewers.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?

Your health care provider may use a blood pressure monitor to measure blood pressure or suggest the use of home blood pressure monitor for a better BP control.

Novel Mobile App Detects Atrial Fibrillation, Reduces Risk of Stroke

Novel Mobile App Detects Atrial Fibrillation, Reduces Risk of Stroke

A new mobile application can detect atrial fibrillation without any special equipment that will be effective in preventing strokes.

Low Carb, High Fat Diet And Mobile-Assisted Monitoring Reverses Diabetes

Low Carb, High Fat Diet And Mobile-Assisted Monitoring Reverses Diabetes

Low-carb high fat diet, along with regular monitoring of the blood parameters through a mobile app with the doctor reversed diabetes.

New Smartphone App can Measure Accurate Blood Pressure

New Smartphone App can Measure Accurate Blood Pressure

New mobile application that measures blood pressure more accurately uses transverse palmer arch artery at the fingertip instead of brachial artery used in arm-cuff devices.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...