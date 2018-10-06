medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Face Transplantation: Best Option for Patients with Severe Facial Trauma

by Thilaka Ravi on  June 10, 2018 at 6:31 AM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A special update on 'Facial Transplantation Today' highlights the benefits of opting for facial transplantation among patients with severe facial disfigurement following traumatic injuries to the face.
Face Transplantation: Best Option for Patients with Severe Facial Trauma
Face Transplantation: Best Option for Patients with Severe Facial Trauma

Thirteen years after the first successful face transplant, US trauma surgeons should be aware of the current role of facial transplantation for patients with severe facial disfigurement - including evidence that the final appearance and functioning are superior to that provided by conventional reconstructive surgery. That's the message of a special update on 'Face Transplantation Today' in the June issue of The Journal of Craniofacial Surgery, edited by Mutaz B. Habal, MD, and published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Eduardo D. Rodriguez, MD, DDS, and colleagues of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone Health, New York, summarize the world experience with facial transplantation to date, along with a new study showing better aesthetic outcomes with facial transplant, compared to conventional reconstruction. The researchers write, "It is therefore important for trauma surgeons who deal with these injuries regularly to be familiar with the literature on face transplantation following traumatic injuries."

Face Transplant Should Be an Option for Patients with Severe Facial Trauma

The researchers provide an update on all full or partial facial transplant procedures performed to date -emphasizing the risks and benefits, surgical indications, and aesthetic and functional outcomes. They write, "Face transplantation has evolved...into a safe and feasible reconstructive solution, with good aesthetic and functional outcomes for patients with severe facial defects are not amenable to reconstruction through conventional and autologous [using the patient's own tissues] approaches."

Face transplantation may be considered for patients with defects involving at least 60 percent of the facial surface area, with irreparable damage or loss of the "aesthetic units" of the central face (eyelids, nose, lips). While such severe facial injuries are rare, the trauma mechanisms causing them are not. Dr. Rodriguez and colleagues note that most facial transplants performed to date have been in patients who suffered ballistic (firearms) trauma or burns.

In such severe cases, skin grafts and other conventional reconstructive techniques fall short of providing adequate aesthetic and functional outcomes. Trauma surgeons need to be aware of the potential benefits and limitations of facial transplantation. "This can potentially expedite the reconstructive process for patients who may benefit from face transplant," the researchers write.

Yet there are still important gaps in research on the full benefits of facial transplantation. In a new survey study, Dr. Rodriguez's group asked members of the general public to rate before-and-after pictures of patients with severe facial deformities, treated by either conventional reconstruction or facial transplantation.

Ratings were performed using a validated nine-point scale, from minimal (1 point) to severe (9 points) disfigurement. The average perceived disfigurement scores were 4.9 points for the facial transplant recipients versus 8.5 points for those who underwent conventional reconstruction (compared to 1.2 points for a group of individuals with no apparent facial disfigurement).

That supports the impression, communicated to patients considering facial transplantation, that while they may not appear completely normal after the procedure, their appearance "will likely improve dramatically" compared to conventional reconstructive surgery. Recipients have also reported becoming more active in their communities after facial transplantation, due to feeling less conspicuous when out in public. Further research is needed, including assessment of the impact on quality of life and other patient-reported outcomes.

Dr. Rodriguez and coauthors hope their studies will help to make the trauma community more aware of the option of facial transplantation in appropriate cases, and provide a step toward comparing its outcomes to those of conventional reconstruction. With ongoing advances - including the development of less toxic, more effective immunosuppressive therapies to prevent rejection - facial transplantation may become a more widely available alternative for patients with severe disfiguring facial trauma.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

First Face Transplantation Program Launched in Western U.S

First Face Transplantation Program Launched in Western U.S

UCLA launches the face transplantation program, the first surgical program in the western United States.

Human Face Transplantation Eased by Integrated 3-D Imaging

Human Face Transplantation Eased by Integrated 3-D Imaging

Researchers offer new hope to victims of grave facial injuries using a combination of conventional medical imaging with some of the same 3-D modeling techniques popularized in Hollywood blockbusters.

First-of-its-Kind Simultaneous Transplant of Scalp, Skull, Kidney, Pancreas

First-of-its-Kind Simultaneous Transplant of Scalp, Skull, Kidney, Pancreas

Simultaneous transplantation of a 'composite' skull and scalp flap plus a kidney and pancreas - all from the same donor - provided excellent outcomes for a patient.

Research Evaluates Face Transplantation in US

Research Evaluates Face Transplantation in US

A research publication evaluates Full Face Transplantation in the US. In March 2011, a surgical team performed the first full face transplantation in the US and a total of three FFTs this year.

Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You

Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You

Antioxidants in the form of small berries packed with wonderful benefitsFind out how these tiny berries work to make you feel and look beautiful.

Nervous Tic

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

Trauma Care

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

More News on:

Nervous Tic Trauma Care Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You Thoracic Outlet Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Top Eight Self-Health Checks Every Woman Should Do Regularly

Learn about 8 self-body checks that experts advise every woman should do to ensure her health is ...

 Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Top 10 Amazing Benefits of Activated Charcoal

Interested in learning the health benefits of activated charcoal? Learn about how it helps from ...

 Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Medications Causing Dry Eye Disease

Dry eye disease can be caused by some commonly prescribed systemic and topical medications; if ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...