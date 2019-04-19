medindia
Minimal Use of Hearing Aids by Elder Hispanic/Latino Adults in US

by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 19, 2019
Only 4.6 percent or 87 out of 1900 adults aged around 60 years of Hispanic/Latino backgrounds were found to use hearing aids, revealed a new study.
Factors associated with adults being more likely to report using hearing aids were access to health insurance, poorer measured hearing, higher perceived need for hearing aids, and where they live.

The majority of data for this study were collected prior to passage of the Affordable Care Act and subsequent Medicaid expansion, so hearing aid use may now be greater among adults enrolled in Medicaid.

The data also can't explain the cause of the low use of hearing aids. The results support increasing access to hearing care for older adults from Hispanic/Latino backgrounds with hearing loss.



Source: Eurekalert

