Millet to Mindfulness: PM Modi's Insights on Health and Inner Peace for Bill Gates

Resilience Rooted in Ritual: PM Modi's Himalayan Lifestyle Secrets

In a riveting exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a candid dialogue with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, delving into crucial topics spanning AI, climate change, healthcare, and digital inclusion. Additionally, Modi imparted invaluable advice to Gates on maintaining holistic well-being and inner tranquility amidst the relentless pace of modern life.When the billionaire philanthropist Gates asked PM Modi how he maintains such energy levels despite working almost round the clock, the Prime Minister replied that he feels a sense of relaxation that comes naturally to him."I find my inner peace through a spiritual practice instilled in me by my teachers which energizes me to a great strength. This energy does not stem from physical strength but my dedication and emotional connection to the mission at hand, focusing solely on it," PM Modi told Gates."Additionally,"As a result, I don't need conventional methods to relax".When a curious Gates asked PM Modi how millet ( ) is changing the way vegetarian food is looked at globally, the Prime Minister said that promoting millet can be a big way forward as switching to it can bring several health benefits."I have seen a significant increase in millet production. Many reputable companies are now offering millet-based products, enhancing its value and making it both common and trendy. Even five-star hotels have introduced special millet menus. And it is improving the livelihoods of small farmers," said PM Modi.Source-IANS