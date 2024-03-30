About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Millet to Mindfulness: PM Modi's Insights on Health and Inner Peace for Bill Gates

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 30 2024 8:35 PM

Millet to Mindfulness: PM Modi
In a riveting exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a candid dialogue with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, delving into crucial topics spanning AI, climate change, healthcare, and digital inclusion. Additionally, Modi imparted invaluable advice to Gates on maintaining holistic well-being and inner tranquility amidst the relentless pace of modern life.
When the billionaire philanthropist Gates asked PM Modi how he maintains such energy levels despite working almost round the clock, the Prime Minister replied that he feels a sense of relaxation that comes naturally to him.

"I find my inner peace through a spiritual practice instilled in me by my teachers which energizes me to a great strength. This energy does not stem from physical strength but my dedication and emotional connection to the mission at hand, focusing solely on it," PM Modi told Gates."

Resilience Rooted in Ritual: PM Modi's Himalayan Lifestyle Secrets

Additionally, my body has adapted to little rest. I sleep for less hours, work late into the night, yet wake up early, feeling refreshed. This resilience partly comes from a period spent in the Himalayas, where I followed the tradition of bathing in early morning hours which has conditioned my body over time," the Prime Minister explained. "As a result, I don't need conventional methods to relax".

When a curious Gates asked PM Modi how millet () is changing the way vegetarian food is looked at globally, the Prime Minister said that promoting millet can be a big way forward as switching to it can bring several health benefits.

"I have seen a significant increase in millet production. Many reputable companies are now offering millet-based products, enhancing its value and making it both common and trendy. Even five-star hotels have introduced special millet menus. And it is improving the livelihoods of small farmers," said PM Modi.

Source-IANS
