medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Military Sexual Assault Linked to PTSD and Depression in LGB Veterans: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 10, 2018 at 1:51 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) veterans were as likely to have experienced military sexual assault with non-LGB veterans, stated study published in Journal of Traumatic Stress.
Military Sexual Assault Linked to PTSD and Depression in LGB Veterans: Study
Military Sexual Assault Linked to PTSD and Depression in LGB Veterans: Study

More research is needed to understand the factors that may predict sexual assault in the military, particularly among LGB service members, as well as how to best address the mental health needs of veterans regardless of their identity.

"Our study highlights critical information: LGB veterans were more likely to experience sexual assault while serving in the military. Now is the time to further understand not only the experiences of veterans, but to understand current trends within the military to provide real-time prevention, training, and interventions, as needed," said lead author Dr. Carrie Lucas. (The views expressed in this material are those of the author, and do not reflect the official policy and position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, or the Department of the Air Force.)

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Quiz on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

People with PTSD find it difficult to communicate. Take this quiz on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to understand the condition and help you deal with it ...

Life Stress Meter

Life Stress Meter

An interactive lifestyle tool to check out 'how stressful your life is' in this competitive and fast paced world.

Sexual Assault Increases the Risk of Suicide, Mental Health Conditions

Sexual Assault Increases the Risk of Suicide, Mental Health Conditions

Having been assaulted by a stranger or by someone using a weapon appears to be associated with more risk of mental health consequences.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Sex Addiction

Sex Addiction

Is sex addiction a malady that can be treated or is it only an excuse for celebrity romps?

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Sex Addiction Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fish oil triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish oil triglycerides - Drug Information

Fish oil triglycerides containing omega 3 fatty acids are nutritional supplements given directly ...

 Allodynia

Allodynia

Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair ...

 Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...