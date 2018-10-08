Military Sexual Assault Linked to PTSD and Depression in LGB Veterans: Study

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) veterans were as likely to have experienced military sexual assault with non-LGB veterans, stated study published in Journal of Traumatic Stress.

Military Sexual Assault Linked to PTSD and Depression in LGB Veterans: Study



More research is needed to understand the factors that may predict sexual assault in the military, particularly among LGB service members, as well as how to best address the mental health needs of veterans regardless of their identity.



‘The presence of PTSD and depression in LGB veterans after military service may be due to past sexual assault experiences.’ "Our study highlights critical information: LGB veterans were more likely to experience sexual assault while serving in the military. Now is the time to further understand not only the experiences of veterans, but to understand current trends within the military to provide real-time prevention, training, and interventions, as needed," said lead author Dr. Carrie Lucas. (The views expressed in this material are those of the author, and do not reflect the official policy and position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, or the Department of the Air Force.)



