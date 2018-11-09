medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Middle-Aged Adults Must Have Drink-Free Days

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 11, 2018 at 9:40 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Adults between the ages 45 and 65 should have regular "drink-free" days, that can help reduce the chance of cancer and weight gain, urged new campaign.
Middle-Aged Adults Must Have Drink-Free Days
Middle-Aged Adults Must Have Drink-Free Days

The suggestions from Public Health England (PHE) -- a government agency for preventing ill health -- are part of a newly launched campaign "Drink Free Days" -- a partnership between PHE and the alcohol education charity Drinkaware.

"Having a day off drinking gives you a chance to clean your system and gives your liver a rest. It also has an immediate impact on your sleep and calorie consumption," Julia Verne, a spokeswoman on liver disease for Public Health England, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"People have also told us that the idea of a 'drink-free' day is much easier to manage than cutting down, say, from one large glass of wine to a small glass of wine."

According to a survey -- YouGov poll by PHE and Drinkaware -- that examined nearly 9,000 adults aged 18 to 85, one in five were drinking more than the government's 14 unit-a-week guidelines.

And two-thirds said they would find cutting down on their drinking harder to do than improving their diet, exercising more or reducing their smoking.

Verne said: "Most middle-aged people are not drinking to become drunk. They see it as a social activity, or as a reward for success or compensation for a hard day at work. It has become a habit and part of their lives.

"But the more you drink, the more you increase your risk of high blood pressure, heart and liver disease and cancer," she said.

"Ultimately you are more likely to cut down if you have some days off drinking," she added.

She also pointed out that many people in this demographic were struggling with their weight, and that they did not realise how many calories were contained in alcohol.

Recently, a large global study by Lancet showed that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption, even though the risks associated with one glass a day were small.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers

What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Top 10 Reasons for Weight Gain

Top 10 Reasons for Weight Gain

Unintentional weight gain can be due to various reasons, but here are some of the most common reasons why you'd pack on the pounds.

Diet and Exercise Can Safely Control Weight Gain in Overweight, Obese Pregnant Women

Diet and Exercise Can Safely Control Weight Gain in Overweight, Obese Pregnant Women

Pregnant women who are obese and overweight can safely limit their weight gain with a healthy diet and exercise. Engaging in healthy eating and physical activity interventions as early as possible can help women to lose excess weight during ...

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food ...

 Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor (Protein Malnutrition)

Kwashiorkor is caused by severe protein malnutrition and is characterized by collection of fluid ...

 Doravirine to Treat HIV-1 Infection

Doravirine to Treat HIV-1 Infection

Doravirine is used along with other antiretroviral medications to treat human immunodeficiency-1 ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive