medindia

Micronutrient Deficiencies Remain Common at Time of Celiac Disease Diagnosis: Study

by Iswarya on  June 24, 2019 at 4:01 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Micronutrient deficiencies, including vitamins D and B12, as well as iron, folate, copper, and zinc, are common in adults at the time of celiac disease diagnosis, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
Micronutrient Deficiencies Remain Common at Time of Celiac Disease Diagnosis: Study
Micronutrient Deficiencies Remain Common at Time of Celiac Disease Diagnosis: Study

The retrospective study of 309 adults newly diagnosed with celiac disease at Mayo Clinic from 2000 to 2014 also found that low body weight and weight loss, which are commonly associated with celiac disease, were less common.

Show Full Article

Weight loss was seen in only 25.2% of patients, and the average body mass index was categorized as overweight.

"It was somewhat surprising to see the frequency of micronutrient deficiencies in this group of newly diagnosed patients, given that they were presenting fewer symptoms of malabsorption," says Adam Bledsoe, M.D., a gastroenterology fellow at Mayo Clinic's Rochester campus.

Celiac disease is an immune reaction to consuming gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Eating gluten triggers an immune response in the small intestine that over time damages the intestine's lining and prevents it from absorbing some nutrients, leading to diarrhea, fatigue, anemia, weight loss, and other complications.

Based on recent data, the prevalence of the celiac disease in the U.S. is 1 in 141 people, and its prevalence has increased over the past 50 years.

"Our study suggests that the presentation of celiac disease has changed from the classic weight loss, anemia, and diarrhea, with increasing numbers of patients diagnosed with nonclassical symptoms," says Dr. Bledsoe, the study's primary author.

"Micronutrient deficiencies remain common in adults, however, and should be assessed." Assessment should include vitamin D, iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, zinc, and copper.

Zinc deficiency was observed most frequently at diagnosis, the study says, with 59.4% of patients having a deficiency. Other deficiencies included iron, vitamin D, copper, vitamin B12, and folate.

The nutritional deficiencies have potential health ramifications, though, in this retrospective study, the clinical implications remain unknown. "Further studies are needed to better define the implications of the deficiencies, optimal replacement strategies, and follow-up," says Dr. Bledsoe.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Gluten-Free Diet Followers on the Rise Among People Without Celiac Disease

Gluten-free diet is recommended for people with an autoimmune disorder called celiac disease. But people without the disease also go gluten-free claims a study.

Multiple Sclerosis Patients Present With High Incidence of Celiac Disease

In a recent study, researchers analyzed the prevalence of celiac disease in Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and their first-degree relatives.

Common Food Additive in Processed Foods Triggers Celiac Disease

A common food additive used in sausages, cheese, bread, dairy, baked and other processed foods causes and triggers celiac disease, reveals research.

High Fiber Intake during Pregnancy Cuts Down Celiac Disease Risk in Kids

Eating lots of fiber-rich foods during pregnancy can reduce the risk of celiac disease in kids, reveals a new study.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world’s population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is labeled as a digestive disorder associated with malabsorption as well as an abnormal immune reaction to gluten.

Dark Green Leafy Greens Packed With Essential Nutrients

Given a chance, choose amaranth, drumstick, mustard, colocassia, greens over spinach, fenugreek. You would be surprised to know how they contribute to build immunity and health.

Right Types of Carbohydrates

Eating the right carbohydrates is the golden secret to good health. Instead of a no-carb diet choose the right ones that rub the goodness of carbohydrates on your energy levels, appetite and mood.

Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health

Micronutrient and antioxidant deficiencies are most common and go unnoticed. They are the root cause of most lifestyle related diseases.

More News on:

Celiac Disease Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity Autoimmune Disorders Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Right Types of Carbohydrates Dark Green Leafy Greens Packed With Essential Nutrients 

What's New on Medindia

World Vitiligo Day: Focus on Mental Health

Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive