medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

'Microdoses' of Psychedelic Drugs to Treat Depression and Anxiety

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 5, 2019 at 5:10 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lava lamps, tambourines and, psychedelic drugs were hallmarks of the 1960s. Psychedelic drugs can make people euphoric, but users can also become anxious and agitated at a high dose.
'Microdoses' of Psychedelic Drugs to Treat Depression and Anxiety
'Microdoses' of Psychedelic Drugs to Treat Depression and Anxiety

In ACS Chemical Neuroscience, researchers report one of the first peer-reviewed studies on a new "microdose" psychedelic treatment regimen. In rats, the treatment appears to relieve anxiety and depression without the typical negative effects of the drugs.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, about 6.7 percent of U.S. adults have had at least one major depressive episode, and about 19 percent have had an anxiety disorder in the past year. Medications for these conditions can be slow to work, and many people don't get better after taking them.

Anecdotal reports have recently surfaced suggesting that low doses of psychedelic drugs given on a chronic, intermittent schedule could relieve depression and anxiety in humans without the hallucinogenic high. But although this regimen is becoming popular, it hasn't been rigorously studied or proven to work. So, David E. Olson and colleagues wanted to test the method scientifically in the laboratory.

The researchers treated male and female rats with low doses of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a psychedelic drug that gained fame decades ago for its use in certain South American religious rituals.

Rats received DMT every third day for about two months and were put through various tests. The regimen had anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects on treated rats without negatively affecting their memories or social behaviors.

There were a few sex-specific differences, with male DMT-treated rats gaining a lot of weight, and female DMT-treated rats having changes in their neurons compared to controls. More work needs to be done, but the researchers say that the results give them "cautious optimism" about microdosing as a method for alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Psychedelic Drugs may Help Reduce Crime, Says Study

Study highlights the need for further research into the potentially beneficial effects of psychedelic drugs for both individual and public health.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Aspergerīs Syndrome

Aspergers Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the bodys requirement.

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Drug Toxicity Anxiety Disorder Depression Agoraphobia Aspergerīs Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Hyperventilation 

What's New on Medindia

Health Disparities

Gamma Camera

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive