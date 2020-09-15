by Poojitha Shekar on  September 15, 2020 at 2:14 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Micro Needles Used for Paper Patch Glucose Tests are Found Painless and Biocompatible
Researchers have been trying to advance a way to use micro needles less than 1mm in length for daily medical monitoring. These needles are too short to reach other neurons or cause pain. These needles are developed in such a way that along with drawing the blood, they also draw certain fluids in the skin constituting few important biomarkers that are essential for blood tests.

There are various types of micro needles but developing a practical device that analyzes the fluid rapidly has proved evasive. "We have overcome this problem by developing a way to combine porous micro needles with paper-based sensors, the result is low-cost, disposable, and does not require any additional instruments.", says Kim.

Initially, the researchers poured a melted mixture of a biodegradable polymer and salt into the cone-shaped cavities of a micro-mold by applying heat to develop the micro needles. Then the mold and needles were flipped upside down and were placed on top of a piece of paper while applying pressure from above.


Due to high pressure, the mixture was forced into the pores of the paper, securing the attachment and allowing fluid drawn through the needles to pass effortlessly into the paper. After removing it from the mold, the needles were then cooled in a solution that removed out all the salt, leaving behind enormous pores.

Several salt concentrations were checked to examine the pores of the micro needles. They used double-sided tape to attach a paper glucose sensor onto the paper base of the needle array and completed the patch.

Finally, the patch was tested on an agarose gel in which glucose had been dissolved. They observed that the fluid from the gel flowed into the pores of the micro needles and from there into the paper and ultimately to the sensor layer. As the color changed in the paper, the glucose concentration was recorded.

"Of course, prediabetes testing is just one application of this technology, the paper-based sensor can vary depending on the biomarker you wish to monitor.", says first author Hakjae Lee.

These patches are disposable, biodegradable, and can also be used without any medical expertise. They are not problematic even if they remain inside the skin since they are biocompatible.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)
Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin occurs, with dark skin around neck, often called black neck diabetes since it commonly occurs in diabetics.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a dangerous complication of uncontrolled diabetes which manifests with ketones in urine along with acidosis, requires early diagnosis.
READ MORE
Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness
Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Diabetes - Foot CareSugar: Time to Look beyond Its SweetnessDiabetic Ketoacidosis