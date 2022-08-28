Metabolism Key to Future Kidney Diseases Treatment

Advertisement

However, Markus Rinschen assesses that he will not be able to start treating patients in the clinic for at least five years, and he stresses that it is too soon for people with kidney diseases to run out and buy lysine tablets."We don't know the side effects or the underlying mechanisms yet, and human metabolism is much more complex than a rat's metabolism," he says."We need to conduct more research into animal models, because we have not yet clarified the dominant mechanism behind the result. We found three different mechanisms, but we don't know whether one, two, or a combination of all three, is the decisive factor."In the long term, the result will be particularly interesting to health researchers, doctors, nephrologists, physiologists, endocrinologists and nutritionists."It would be great if kidney patients could achieve results by changing their diet," says Markus Rinschen."We want to understand kidney metabolism, and this is a big step. Giving patients a substance they already have in their body and creating clinical results would be a new and surprising discovery," says the researcher, who hopes that the study can lead to a more general understanding of beneficial metabolites."The study shows how dynamic and unexplored our metabolism still is, and that we need holistic approaches to understand it. Diet, metabolism, heart and cardiovascular system - many things contribute to the development of kidney disease."Source: Eurekalert