About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Metabolism Key to Future Kidney Diseases Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on August 28, 2022 at 10:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Metabolism Key to Future Kidney Diseases Treatment

Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? The intake of the amino acid lysine, the food supplement, protects laboratory animals from kidney damage.

The study was primarily conducted on rats with high blood pressure - hypertension - and associated kidney disease. But a small pilot study confirms that the amino acid could have similar effect in humans, without definite evidence for clinical effects on kidney disease.

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)


Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal failure. Symptoms vary with the type of azotemia. Incidence of azotemia is the highest in persons between 45 to 65 years.
Advertisement


"We discovered that there is an accelerated transformation of the amino acid lysine in humans and animals with kidney disease. And the study shows that the intake of lysine protects the kidneys and prevents hypertensive kidney disease rather effectively, at least in animal models" explains Markus Rinschen.

Side Effects Still Unknown

It is estimated that up to 10% of the adult population suffers from chronic kidney disease, although often mild and without symptoms. The most frequent causes of kidney disease and kidney failure are diabetes or high blood pressure, and the consequence is a much higher risk of heart attack or stroke.

However, Markus Rinschen assesses that he will not be able to start treating patients in the clinic for at least five years, and he stresses that it is too soon for people with kidney diseases to run out and buy lysine tablets.
Diabetic Kidney Disease

Diabetic Kidney Disease


Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
Advertisement

"We don't know the side effects or the underlying mechanisms yet, and human metabolism is much more complex than a rat's metabolism," he says.

"We need to conduct more research into animal models, because we have not yet clarified the dominant mechanism behind the result. We found three different mechanisms, but we don't know whether one, two, or a combination of all three, is the decisive factor."

In the long term, the result will be particularly interesting to health researchers, doctors, nephrologists, physiologists, endocrinologists and nutritionists.

"It would be great if kidney patients could achieve results by changing their diet," says Markus Rinschen.

"We want to understand kidney metabolism, and this is a big step. Giving patients a substance they already have in their body and creating clinical results would be a new and surprising discovery," says the researcher, who hopes that the study can lead to a more general understanding of beneficial metabolites.

"The study shows how dynamic and unexplored our metabolism still is, and that we need holistic approaches to understand it. Diet, metabolism, heart and cardiovascular system - many things contribute to the development of kidney disease."

Source: Eurekalert
Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease

Test Your Knowledge on Glomerulonephritis - Kidney Disease


Glomerulonephritis - A form of kidney disease Glomerulonephritis refers to a group of diseases that cause inflammation and damage to the kidney glomeruli, which are integral to normal excretory function of the kidneys. Damage to glomeruli can result in acute or chronic kidney disease. Test your knowledge and learn more about glomerular disease and how to prevent it.
Advertisement

Protein Catabolic Rate

Protein Catabolic Rate


Find out breakdown rate of proteins in patients suffering from kidney problem and for those undergoing dialysis.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingHydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Renal Tubular AcidosisRenal Tubular Acidosis
Resting Metabolic RateResting Metabolic Rate
Stones in Urinary TractStones in Urinary Tract
Urinary Stones In ChildrenUrinary Stones In Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Resting Metabolic Rate Kidney Biopsy 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Sanatogen Selfie Addiction Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Daily Calorie Requirements Find a Hospital Iron Intake Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Metabolism Key to Future Kidney Diseases Treatment Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests