Metabolic Dysregulation In The Liver, Pancreas And Brain In Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists have found far more disturbances in metabolic pathways in type 2 diabetes. There was also a correlation between the alterations and the different stages of the disease.



Metabolic Alterations in Type 2 Diabetes

"We detected many protein levels that were either higher or lower than normal in tissues from people at different stages of disease. People with prediabetes displayed major alterations that are associated with inflammation, coagulation and the immune system in the pancreatic islets. In fully developed type 2 diabetes there were more widespread abnormalities, for example in lipid and glucose metabolism and in energy production in the liver, muscle and fat," says Professor Claes Wadelius, who coordinated the study.The study builds on tissue samples collected from donors at different stages of disease and healthy individuals. The samples have been collected in the strategic initiative EXODIAB, which is led in Uppsala by Professor Olle Korsgren.