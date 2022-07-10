About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Metabolic Dysregulation In The Liver, Pancreas And Brain In Type 2 Diabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2022 at 9:45 PM
Listen to this News
Font : A-A+

Metabolic Dysregulation In The Liver, Pancreas And Brain In Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists have found far more disturbances in metabolic pathways in type 2 diabetes. There was also a correlation between the alterations and the different stages of the disease.

Metabolic Alterations in Type 2 Diabetes

"We detected many protein levels that were either higher or lower than normal in tissues from people at different stages of disease. People with prediabetes displayed major alterations that are associated with inflammation, coagulation and the immune system in the pancreatic islets. In fully developed type 2 diabetes there were more widespread abnormalities, for example in lipid and glucose metabolism and in energy production in the liver, muscle and fat," says Professor Claes Wadelius, who coordinated the study.

The study builds on tissue samples collected from donors at different stages of disease and healthy individuals. The samples have been collected in the strategic initiative EXODIAB, which is led in Uppsala by Professor Olle Korsgren.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes


Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
Advertisement


Using novel techniques, the researchers could quantify thousands of proteins from each organ and therefore obtain a view of the metabolism that has not been possible before.

"The techniques for measuring proteins have evolved rapidly in recent years and our colleagues at Copenhagen University who participated in the study are world leaders in the field," says Dr Klev Diamanti, who performed the analyses in Uppsala together with Associate Professor Marco Cavalli and Professor Jan Eriksson.
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise


Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
Advertisement

In summary, the findings show a highly disturbed metabolism in different pathways in examined organs and at different stages of disease. The data points to new potentially causal mechanisms of the disease, which can be further investigated in the search for new ways of preventing or treating type 2 diabetes.

"Our results may also support the development of simple tests that can identify people at high risk of diabetes and its complications, and also guide which type of intervention is best for the individual," says clinical diabetologist Jan Eriksson.

Source: Eurekalert
Listen to this News
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator


Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Advertisement

Quiz on Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes

Quiz on Low-Calorie Diet for Diabetes


Introduction: Dietary approach in managing type 2 diabetes has been shed light by researchers for several years. Calorie-reduced diet has been popularly studied to know its benefits and cons in diabetes. Take up this quiz to evaluate yourself and refresh your knowledge on low calorie diet for diabetes.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2022 -
World Mental Health Day 2022 - "Making Mental Health Global Priority"
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
World Sight Day 2022: Love Your Eyes
Know More About Mitochondria
Know More About Mitochondria
View all
Recommended Reading
DiabetesDiabetes
Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetic DietDiabetic Diet
Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic Retinopathy
Insulin Delivery DevicesInsulin Delivery Devices
Otitis MediaOtitis Media
Pancreatic CancerPancreatic Cancer
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pancreatic Cancer Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Parkinsons Disease Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices 

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug Interaction Checker Accident and Trauma Care Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood - Sugar Chart Hearing Loss Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Find a Hospital Post-Nasal Drip Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Metabolic Dysregulation In The Liver, Pancreas And Brain In Type 2 Diabetes Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests