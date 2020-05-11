Mental Confusion Could be an Early COVID-19 Symptom

UOC researcher Javier Correa, who carried out this research at the University of Bordeaux, described: "Delirium is a state of confusion in which the person feels out of touch with reality as if they are dreaming."He added: "We need to be on the alert, especially in an epidemiological situation like this, because an individual presenting positive signs of confusion may be an indication of infection."Their study further revealed that the novel coronavirus also affects the central nervous system and causes neurocognitive alterations. This includes headaches and delirium, as well as psychotic episodes.Correa said: "The main hypothesis which explains how the COVID affects the brain points to three possible causes: inflammation of brain tissue due to cytokine storm, hypoxia or neuronal oxygen deficiency, and the fact that the virus can cross the blood-brain barrier to invade the brain directly."He highlighted that any one of these three circumstances has the potential to result in delirium.According to the researchers, delirium, cognitive deficits, and behavioral anomalies are most likely linked to the organ's systemic inflammation and a state of hypoxia.Source: Medindia