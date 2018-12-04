medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Menopause Symptoms Linked to Vascular Problems

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 12, 2018 at 2:09 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Severe menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep disturbance, loss of sexual interest, weight gain and other quality of life measures, were found to be linked with markers of vascular aging, a team of researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus found.
Menopause Symptoms Linked to Vascular Problems
Menopause Symptoms Linked to Vascular Problems

The research team, however, found no association between these vascular markers and symptoms of depression. The study was published in Menopause, the Journal of the North American Menopause Society.

"The menopausal transition is a vulnerable time for women in terms of vascular health," said the study's lead author Kerry Hildreth, MD, assistant professor in the Division of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

"Many women also experience menopausal symptoms that can negatively affect their quality of life and can contribute to depression, which is an established risk factor for cardiovascular disease. We investigated whether these symptom and mood aspects of menopause were associated with markers of vascular aging."

Hildreth and her colleagues studied 138 healthy women grouped according to the stage of menopause. They found that arteries were stiffer, and the endothelium, the layer of cells that line the blood vessels, was progressively less healthy across the stages of menopause. Menopausal symptoms and depression symptoms were greatest, and quality of life was lowest, in the late-perimenopausal and early postmenopausal stages. Importantly, more severe menopausal symptoms and lower quality of life were associated with the worse vascular function.

"To our knowledge, this was the first study to examine the association of mood, menopausal symptoms, and quality of life measures with these key markers of vascular aging in a well-characterized population of women spanning the stages of menopausal transition," according to the study.

Women entering menopause experience profound hormonal changes coinciding with adverse changes in cardiovascular disease risk factors like high blood pressure, weight gain and insulin resistance, reveals the study. This may help explain the acceleration of vascular aging during the menopause transition.

Although the majority of women do not experience depression during the menopause transition, the risk is two to three times higher than in premenopausal women. One hypothesis is that the brain has to adapt to the irregular fluctuations in estrogen, a potent neurosteroid, during perimenopause, and eventually to a new, lower baseline level after menopause. This may explain why depressive symptoms returned to lower levels in the late postmenopausal women.

But while the researchers did not find an association between depression and vascular dysfunction across the stages of menopause, they did find an association with common menopausal symptoms. These include vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flashes, palpitations and headaches, and general symptoms, such as sleeplessness, poor appetite, constipation, weight gain, and poor concentration.

The reasons behind these changes are unclear, but the loss of estrogen could play a key role.

"Estrogen modulates the synthesis and uptake of serotonin which has neuromodulatory, thermoregulatory, and cardiovascular actions," according to the study. "Fluctuating and declining levels of estrogen with the menopausal transition may alter serotonin activity."

Another culprit could be oxidative stress. Estrogen is a potent anti-oxidant, and higher levels of oxidative stress are seen in estrogen-deficient, post-menopausal women compared to premenopausal women, according to the study. Hot flashes are also associated with higher oxidative stress.

Hildreth said the next step is studying the mechanisms underlying these associations between vascular aging and symptoms of menopause.

"A better understanding of these aspects of the menopausal transition will be important for developing effective lifestyle and therapeutic interventions to promote psychosocial well-being and cardiovascular health in women," said Hildreth.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, menopause weight gain can be easily managed.

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid

Menopause is a stage when hormone levels decline in middle aged women. Right food choices combined with regular exercise is the key to alleviate menopausal symptoms.

Dietary Supplement can Reverse Cardiovascular Aging

Dietary Supplement can Reverse Cardiovascular Aging

Vitamin B3 boosts arterial health, mimics caloric restriction, improves blood pressure and can promote healthy aging.

Lack of Vitamin D May Up Metabolic Syndrome Risk in Women After Menopause

Lack of Vitamin D May Up Metabolic Syndrome Risk in Women After Menopause

Postmenopausal women with vitamin D insufficiency or deficiency were found to be at a greater risk for developing metabolic syndrome. However, supplementing and maintaining adequate levels of vitamin D can reduce the risk of disease.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.

Hot Flash

Hot Flash

The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.

Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Menopause and Sex

Menopause and Sex

Menopause occurs when a woman''s ovaries stop producing the hormone estrogen. Since estrogen is linked to sex drive, a woman will experience changes in sexual desire around the time of menopause.

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia

Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

Vaginitis

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Menopause Hot Flash Vaginitis Vaginal Bleeding Hormone Replacement Therapy Weight Gain After Menopause Menorrhagia Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Menopause Weight Gain Menopause and Sex 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil Stones

Tonsil stones or tonsilloliths are deposits of calcified debris of bacterial cells, lymphocytes, ...

 Cold Intolerance

Cold Intolerance

Cold intolerance causes pain and discomfort to people even in mildly cold, chilly temperatures. ...

 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...