medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Mechanism Specific To Liver Failure In Hepatitis Found

by Rishika Gupta on  December 23, 2018 at 9:16 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When the blood supply of the liver becomes compromised due to a self-immune attack, liver failure occurs in viral hepatitis patients, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the journal of Nature Communications.
Mechanism Specific To Liver Failure In Hepatitis Found
Mechanism Specific To Liver Failure In Hepatitis Found

An infection of the liver with viral hepatitis, such as the hepatitis B virus, can progress in very different ways: the liver inflammation (hepatitis) can heal again without any problems; become chronic and require lifelong medication, or take a fulminant - i.e., potentially fatal - course. In the latter case, the immune-mediated damage to the liver is so severe that the organ fails, leaving a liver transplant as the last remaining treatment option.

Hepatitis viruses target the liver cells or hepatocytes. The immune system tries to bring the infection under control by attacking and destroying the infected liver cells with the help of certain immune cells, known as killer T-cells. It was previously assumed that this process was also responsible for the severe organ damage that accompanies acute hepatitis.

Now, though, Dr. Dirk Wohlleber, Research Group Leader at TUM, and Percy Knolle, Professor of Molecular Immunology, have arrived at a completely different explanation. In collaboration with colleagues from the universities of Würzburg and Bonn (Germany), they discovered that this organ failure is not caused by the death of liver cells, but by defects in the vascular (blood vessel) system.

Blood supply disrupted by immune cells The liver is home to important cells called liver sinusoidal endothelial cells, or LSECs for short. These connect the cells of the liver to the vascular system and regulate the exchange of nutrients and oxygen with the blood. They also have the ability to present small fragments of viruses on their outer membrane, in a similar way to immune system cells.

The researchers observed that the killer T-cells specifically detected these viral particles, mistaking the LSECs for infected liver cells and destroying them. To this end, they used proteins that integrate into the cell membrane of the target cell and form a pore. Known as perforins, these proteins perforate the membrane and destroy the cell.

"We observed that the elimination of LSECs by the immune cells has an enormous impact on the liver tissue. Blood flow within the liver is hugely disrupted, with large numbers of liver cells - even those not infected - dying as a result. This immune response has a much more dramatic effect than the attack on liver cells that are actually infected," Wohlleber explains. This discovery was made possible by a new mouse model specially developed by the researchers to replicate the fulminant course of viral hepatitis.

Perforin inhibitors as a therapeutic tool

"Only now that we have pinpointed the actual destructive mechanism in acute hepatitis can we consider new treatment strategies and specifically target this process," underscores Knolle. Using their mouse model, the researchers were able to show that a new active substance can prevent fulminant hepatitis. This is a perforin inhibitor, which stops the killer T-cells from forming pores and thus safeguards the LSECs from attack. This agent successfully protected the mice from developing fulminant hepatitis, since the LSECs remained intact, preserving the blood supply to the liver cells.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

New Strains of Hepatitis C Discovered in Africa

Three new hepatitis C virus strains are circulating in the general population in sub-Saharan Africa, finds a new study.

Six-Year-old Non-Resident Indian Girl died of Hepatitis in UAE

A 6-year old Indian girl died of Hepatitis and sepsis in a hospital in Dubai, UAE

Hepatitis C Treatment Effective for People Who Inject Drugs

Response to hepatitis C therapy among people who inject drugs was found to be very favourable.

Where Did Hepatitis B Virus Come From?

New insights have been discovered on the origin of hepatitis B virus

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Wilson's Disease Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India 

What's New on Medindia

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

Truths about being Left-Handed

Health Benefits of Pomelo
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive