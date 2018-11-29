Six-Year-old Non-Resident Indian Girl died of Hepatitis in UAE

A six-year-old non-resident Indian girl staying in Sharjah, UAE, died early morning on Tuesday due to complications related to hepatitis and sepsis.
Shiba Fathima Mannan was a Grade 2 student of Gulf Asian School in Sharjah. She was a regular student until two days before her death, she stopped coming to school due to illness, reported the school Principal.
‘The girl died due to hepatitis and internal bleeding.’
The family is from Kannur, Kerala.
"She was already being treated by a doctor nearby, but on Tuesday she started vomiting and was taken to the hospital by 11.30am," said the Principal.
The parents admitted her in a hospital in Dubai, where she passed away by 1.30pm due to internal bleeding. The doctors listed the cause of the girl's death as hepatitis and sepsis.
