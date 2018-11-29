A six-year-old non-resident Indian girl staying in Sharjah, UAE, died early morning on Tuesday due to complications related to hepatitis and sepsis.

Six-Year-old Non-Resident Indian Girl died of Hepatitis in UAE

‘The girl died due to hepatitis and internal bleeding.’

Shiba Fathima Mannan was a Grade 2 student of Gulf Asian School in Sharjah. She was a regular student until two days before her death, she stopped coming to school due to illness, reported the school Principal.The family is from Kannur, Kerala."She was already being treated by a doctor nearby, but on Tuesday she started vomiting and was taken to the hospital by 11.30am," said the Principal.The parents admitted her in a hospital in Dubai, where she passed away by 1.30pm due to internal bleeding. The doctors listed the cause of the girl's death as hepatitis and sepsis.Source: Medindia