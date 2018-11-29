medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Six-Year-old Non-Resident Indian Girl died of Hepatitis in UAE

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 29, 2018 at 4:09 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A six-year-old non-resident Indian girl staying in Sharjah, UAE, died early morning on Tuesday due to complications related to hepatitis and sepsis.
Six-Year-old Non-Resident Indian Girl died of Hepatitis in UAE
Six-Year-old Non-Resident Indian Girl died of Hepatitis in UAE

Shiba Fathima Mannan was a Grade 2 student of Gulf Asian School in Sharjah. She was a regular student until two days before her death, she stopped coming to school due to illness, reported the school Principal.

The family is from Kannur, Kerala.

"She was already being treated by a doctor nearby, but on Tuesday she started vomiting and was taken to the hospital by 11.30am," said the Principal.

The parents admitted her in a hospital in Dubai, where she passed away by 1.30pm due to internal bleeding. The doctors listed the cause of the girl's death as hepatitis and sepsis.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Autoimmune hepatitis is a type of chronic liver inflammation that responds well to immunosuppressive medications, but may require liver transplant.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation

Liver disease that ends in liver failure (end stage liver disease), disrupting several important metabolic functions needs liver transplant for patient survival.

Hepatitis Diet Recommendations

Hepatitis is a viral infection that attacks the liver. Hepatitis diet should be carefully monitored and prepared for easy and quick recovery of hepatitis patients.

Hepatomegaly

Hepatomegaly or an enlarged liver can be a symptom or a complication of many different diseases which arise within or outside the liver.

Neonatal Hepatitis

Neonatal hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that usually occurs in early infancy and is typically transmitted to the baby by the infected mother.

Tests for Hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis virus panel is a series of blood tests to diagnose infections caused by hepatitis A, B and C viruses.

More News on:

Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis Hepatitis Diet Recommendations Neonatal Hepatitis Tests for Hepatitis Hepatomegaly Common Types of Liver diseases leading to Liver Transplantation 

What's New on Medindia

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Nutritional Guard - Bottle Gourd or Lauki

Brain Metastasis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive