About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Mechanism Involved in Transmission of Genetic Disease from Mother to Child

by Colleen Fleiss on March 4, 2022 at 11:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Mechanism Involved in Transmission of Genetic Disease from Mother to Child

A new mechanism discovered by scientists helps explain how certain kinds of genetic disorders known as mitochondrial diseases are transmitted from mother to child.

The study it reports could serve as the basis for novel strategies to ensure that future generations are not affected by such diseases. Existing treatments are palliative, aimed at improving quality of life for the patient or delaying progression of the disease.

Advertisement


Mitochondria are organelles that generate most of the chemical energy needed by cells. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) contains 16,569 nucleotides subject to mutation. Some of these mutations can lead to the development of mitochondrial diseases.

Whereas nuclear DNA (the famous double helix, which encodes most of the genome) is inherited from both parents, mtDNA is inherited solely from the mother.
Advertisement

At birth, a female infant's ovaries already contain all the eggs she will ever have. During the reproductive cycles that begin at puberty, some of these immature eggs develop under the influence of hormones, leading to ovulation and potentially to fertilization.

The study shows for the first time that mutant mtDNA builds up in the final stages of egg formation. The researchers conducted experiments in mice, reporting that the proportion of mutant molecules increased as the eggs matured, that these mutants can impair the functioning of mitochondria, and that they are responsible for the development of disease.

At most 90% of the mtDNA was subject to mutation, the researchers discovered. The existence of an upper limit is important to an understanding of how mutant mtDNA is transmitted and can cause disease.

When mutant and wild-type mtDNA coexist in a cell (heteroplasmy), the effects of mutant mtDNA may be masked, facilitating transmission to offspring. "Until now, no one knew if this buildup occurred, but our study proved it does. Now that we understand where and how it occurs, it's possible to work out ways of avoiding it," said Marcos Roberto Chiaratti, a professor in the Department of Genetics and Evolution at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

Chiaratti and graduate student Carolina Habermann Macabelli are among the authors of the article. The study was supported by FAPESP via two projects (17/04372-0 and 16/07868-4).

Chiaratti also received a Newton Advanced Fellowship from the UK's Academy of Medical Sciences. He collaborates with the group led by Patrick Francis Chinnery, last author of the article. Chinnery is Professor of Neurology at the University of Cambridge, and Wellcome Trust Principal Research Fellow for its MRC Mitochondrial Biology Unit.

"The most effective treatment entails identifying the mutation in the mother in order to prevent inheritance by the children. This is the context for our research, which aims to verify which mutations are transmitted and analyze the mechanism involved. The study of mitochondrial disease in Brazil is still very incipient," Chiaratti said.

The symptoms of mitochondrial disease vary according to the mutation, the number of damaged cells, and the tissue affected. The most common include weak muscles, loss of motor coordination, cognitive impairment, brain degeneration, and kidney or heart failure.

Such hereditary metabolic diseases can appear at any age, but the earlier the mutation manifests itself, the more likely it is to lead to severe symptoms and even death. Diagnosis is difficult, typically requiring genetic and molecular testing, and statistics on prevalence are therefore deficient.

According to estimates, diseases caused by mtDNA mutations affect at least one in every 5,000 people worldwide. However, the frequency of pathogenic mtDNA mutations is about one in 200. The mutation m.3243A>G, which causes MELAS syndrome (Mitochondrial Encephalopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes), occurs in some 80% of adults with pathogenic heteroplasmic mutations.

Experiment

The researchers studied genetically modified mice with two types of mitochondrial genome: the wild type, which does not cause disease, and the pathogenic mutation m.5024C>T, similar to m.5650G>A, a pathogenic mutation present in humans.

Analysis of 1,167 mother-pup pairs detected a strong tendency for females with low levels of m.5024C>T to transmit higher levels of the mutation to their offspring. In females with high levels of the mutation, however, the opposite tendency was detected, pointing to purifying selection against high levels of the mutation (over 90%).

Analysis of mouse oocytes (immature eggs) at different stages of development showed rising levels of m.5024C>T over wild-type mtDNA. This suggests mutant mtDNA is preferentially replicated during oocyte maturation, regardless of the cellular cycle, as eggs do not undergo cell division until ovulation. The researchers tested several mathematical models, and the one that best explained the phenomenon pointed to a replicative advantage favoring mutant mtDNA and purifying selection that prevents the mutation from reaching high levels.

They first measured heteroplasmy in 42 females and 1,167 descendants. Next, they measured levels of mutant mtDNA in eggs at different stages of development and compared them with levels of mutation in different organs at different ages.

They found evidence that the results applied to mice bearing another pathogenic mutation (m.3875delC tRNA) and to humans, as indicated by analysis of 236 mother-child pairs. This pointed to positive selection when the mutation was transmitted from mothers with low heteroplasmy levels and purifying selection against high heteroplasmy levels (over 90%). They concluded that positive selection resulted from a preference for replication of the mutant over the wild-type molecule.

"This preferential replication enabled the level of mutation to reach the 90% ceiling, above which the negative effect of mutations is too great and other mechanisms appear to act on the egg to prevent them from reaching 100%," Chiaratti said.

He plans to travel to the UK soon to conduct new experiments. A possible next step would be to proceed to the pharmacological treatment stage with the aim of combating levels of mtDNA mutation so as to prevent transmission of disease. "Once we understand how the buildup in mutations leading to mitochondrial disease occurs during the final stage of egg formation, we're in a position to produce eggs in vitro and manipulate them, pharmacologically as well as genetically, in order to reduce mutation levels, lowering the probability that a child will develop the disease," he said.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< World Obesity Day 2022: "Everybody Needs to Act"
Natural Mechanism to Sensitize Cancer to Immunotherapy >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetics and Stem Cells Genetic Testing of Diseases The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother Pompe Disease Farber disease Usher Syndrome Prader-Willi Syndrome Von Recklinghausen’s Disease Christianson Syndrome Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Achondroplasia
Achondroplasia
Achondroplasia is a rare genetic disorder of bone growth that causes short-limbed dwarfism. It ......
Mitochondrial Mutation Ups Diabetes Risk in Japanese Men
Mitochondrial Mutation Ups Diabetes Risk in Japanese Men
New uncharacterized genetic variant puts male carriers at greater risk for the diabetes. The effect ...
New, High-Throughput Mitochondria Transfer Device Developed
New, High-Throughput Mitochondria Transfer Device Developed
A new, simple, and high-throughput method for transferring isolated mitochondria and their ......
Breakthrough Drug Discovered For Mitochondrial Disorder Treatment
Breakthrough Drug Discovered For Mitochondrial Disorder Treatment
For the treatment of rare terminal childhood illness like mitochondrial disorder, a new therapy is ....
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes ar...
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Farber disease
Farber disease
Farber disease is a genetic disease characterised by the deficiency of ceramidase. It has no specifi...
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic Testing of Diseases
Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laborat...
Pompe Disease
Pompe Disease
Pompe disease or Glycogen Storage Disease is a rare genetic disease caused by the buildup of a sugar...
Prader-Willi Syndrome
Prader-Willi Syndrome
Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) is a rare genetic disorder affecting multiple body systems. Prader-Willi...
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother
Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision. ...
Usher Syndrome
Usher Syndrome
Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)