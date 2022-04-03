About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

World Obesity Day 2022: "Everybody Needs to Act"

by Karishma Abhishek on March 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM
Font : A-A+

World Obesity Day 2022:

World Obesity Day is annually observed on March 4 globally to eradicate the global crisis of obesity.

What is Obesity?

Advertisement


Obesity is a metabolic condition that involves abnormal or excessive accumulation of body fat that may pose negative health effects.

Body mass index (BMI — person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of his height in meters (kg/m2)) is generally used to classify overweight and obesity.
Advertisement

A BMI value greater than or equal to 25 is regarded as overweight and that greater or equal to 30 is referred to as obesity as per the WHO (World Health Organization).

Burden of Obesity

Nearly 21% of women and 19% of men were found to be overweight or obese (BMI ≥ 25.0 kg/m2) as per NFHS-4 (National Family Health Survey India-4, 2015-16). Moreover, childhood obesity is estimated to rise by 60% over the next decade, thereby affecting 250 million children by 2030.

Obesity if untreated, may present as a risk factor for various cardiovascular and non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and even cancers.

Hence, it is vital for governments, health services, and the public to focus on cost-effective measures for the management, treatment, and prevention of obesity. The World Health Organization has set to achieve a 25% relative reduction in mortality from NCDs by halting the rise in obesity by 2025.

The History of World Obesity Day

The World Obesity Federation (professional member committee of the medical, scientific, and research that is in close collaboration with WHO and Lancet Commission) had first established the World Obesity Day as an annual campaign in 2015.

Initially, it was celebrated on October 11 every year. However, from 2020, the date was changed to March 4.

The global event's mission remains to initiate worldwide efforts for reducing, treating, and preventing obesity.

The 2022 Theme

This year's 2022 theme for World Obesity Day is 'Everybody Needs to Act'.

The day is designated to promote awareness on the burden and impact of obesity and collective- life-altering measures to be taken at the local, national, and global levels. This may help build a better healthier society.

Objectives of World Obesity Day

The objectives of World Obesity Day are:

Foster a better understanding of hurdles in preventing obesity and thereby formulate ways to overcome it.

Halt the rise in obesity by 2025 by encouraging governments to take urgent action.

Spread the best practices and global campaigning experiences concerning obesity.

Develop collaborative ventures from member associations and supporters against the obesity-related issue.

Prevent Obesity!

One may take initiatives to prevent obesity on this global day:

Spreading awareness and knowledge on obesity through posters, global meet, campaigns, social media, and other activities.

Understand the challenges against obesity for better management.

Alter your diet habits in case of overweight or obesity. It is advisable to consult your doctor before hopping on to change.

Consume a minimum of five to six fruits and vegetable servings every day; avoid processed foods.

Practice daily exercise routine or engage in physical activity; avoid a sedentary lifestyle.

Watch out for your calories intake to balance out.

Stand against the stigma — abuse or discrimination of obesity!



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Brain Scans may Predict Your Attention Level!

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Test Your Knowledge on Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Leukoplakia (White Patches on Tongue)
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

Recommended Reading
Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture
Treat Obesity to Stop Body Shaming and Diet Culture
Obesity treatment that eliminates the false dichotomy between eating and weight disorders will ......
Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods
Overcome Obesity, and Diabetes With Walkable Neighborhoods
Prevalence of obesity and diabetes can be reduced by living in walkable neighborhoods with access .....
Obesity in Mothers can Influence Their Daughters Growth Patterns
Obesity in Mothers can Influence Their Daughters Growth Patterns
Women who gain weight during pregnancy can influence their daughters growth patterns later in ......
Obesity may Boost Kidney Disease Risk in Diabetic Women
Obesity may Boost Kidney Disease Risk in Diabetic Women
In women with type 2 diabetes, obesity may negatively affect kidney function, stated study....
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fo...
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabete...
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss....
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)