Measuring the Effect of Treatment of Tumors With a Technology Used to Map Mars

Font : A- A+



A machine learning technology developed at the University of Manchester to assess images of the craters and dunes of Mars has now been adapted to help scientists measure the effects of treatments on tumours.

Measuring the Effect of Treatment of Tumors With a Technology Used to Map Mars



Because tumours are not uniform and different parts of them change at varying speeds, it is difficult for researchers to see what effects their treatments are having against a background of changes that would happen anyway.



‘Using the machine learning technology showed a four-fold increase in the precision of tumour change measurements that detected the beneficial effects of cancer therapies.’ Typically, to obtain meaningful results scientists have to look at average changes in tumours using many samples, often in animals. With conventional statistical methods, it can be difficult to assess the effects of treatment on individuals, as would be required for



The machine learning technique was developed at Manchester to help planetary scientists map features on planets such as Mars. It was designed to better understand the errors and uncertainties of observations, thereby enabling researchers to present their findings with confidence.



The Manchester team, from the Division of Informatics, Imaging & Data Sciences worked in collaboration with Dr James O'Connor, Head of Imaging within the Manchester Cancer Research Centre on studies of lab mice. They applied their machine learning technique, called Linear Poisson Modelling, to the samples and were able to demonstrate a four-fold increase in the precision of tumour change measurements that detected the beneficial effects of cancer therapies.



Dr Neil Thacker, from the University's Division of Informatics, Imaging & Data Sciences, said: "The results of this study show that we can present findings which researchers can be much more certain of. This means you can get the same quality of data from one sample instead of 16."



This has important implications for research, meaning that instead of using 16 mice, in some studies only one is needed. This could help reduce the use of lab mice in medical research. It also opens up the potential for this technique to be used in patients by quickly and confidently identifying if drugs are having a specific effect on their tumours."



Linear Poisson Modelling works by learning patterns within data and how they can change. Unlike other machine learning methods, such as the popular Deep Learning, it can also assess the effects of errors in data, providing as an additional output predictions of how precise its results are. The improved modelling of data also means that fewer samples are needed to provide highly accurate results.



Dr Paul Tar, who co-developed the method during his PhD project, added: "This technique is all about making the most of 'small data', which is common in medical studies where it is difficult to obtain large numbers of samples. Researchers use charitable or public money, so it is important that they use it in the most efficient way possible, something which this technique allows."



Dr James O'Connor, a Cancer Research UK advanced clinician scientist, said: "Every person's cancer is unique, which can make treating the disease challenging as a drug that works for one patient might not work for someone else. That's why we're increasingly looking at finding new ways to make treatment more personal, and this innovative work could be a step towards that goal. The next step will be further research to find out if that's the case, and to help uncover this method's potential."







Source: Eurekalert Advertisement Because tumours are not uniform and different parts of them change at varying speeds, it is difficult for researchers to see what effects their treatments are having against a background of changes that would happen anyway.Typically, to obtain meaningful results scientists have to look at average changes in tumours using many samples, often in animals. With conventional statistical methods, it can be difficult to assess the effects of treatment on individuals, as would be required for personalised medicine The machine learning technique was developed at Manchester to help planetary scientists map features on planets such as Mars. It was designed to better understand the errors and uncertainties of observations, thereby enabling researchers to present their findings with confidence.The Manchester team, from the Division of Informatics, Imaging & Data Sciences worked in collaboration with Dr James O'Connor, Head of Imaging within the Manchester Cancer Research Centre on studies of lab mice. They applied their machine learning technique, called Linear Poisson Modelling, to the samples and were able to demonstrate a four-fold increase in the precision of tumour change measurements that detected the beneficial effects of cancer therapies.Dr Neil Thacker, from the University's Division of Informatics, Imaging & Data Sciences, said: "The results of this study show that we can present findings which researchers can be much more certain of. This means you can get the same quality of data from one sample instead of 16."This has important implications for research, meaning that instead of using 16 mice, in some studies only one is needed. This could help reduce the use of lab mice in medical research. It also opens up the potential for this technique to be used in patients by quickly and confidently identifying if drugs are having a specific effect on their tumours."Linear Poisson Modelling works by learning patterns within data and how they can change. Unlike other machine learning methods, such as the popular Deep Learning, it can also assess the effects of errors in data, providing as an additional output predictions of how precise its results are. The improved modelling of data also means that fewer samples are needed to provide highly accurate results.Dr Paul Tar, who co-developed the method during his PhD project, added: "This technique is all about making the most of 'small data', which is common in medical studies where it is difficult to obtain large numbers of samples. Researchers use charitable or public money, so it is important that they use it in the most efficient way possible, something which this technique allows."Dr James O'Connor, a Cancer Research UK advanced clinician scientist, said: "Every person's cancer is unique, which can make treating the disease challenging as a drug that works for one patient might not work for someone else. That's why we're increasingly looking at finding new ways to make treatment more personal, and this innovative work could be a step towards that goal. The next step will be further research to find out if that's the case, and to help uncover this method's potential."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: