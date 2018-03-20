medindia
MBBS Doctors to be Recruited on Full Pay Scale in Punjab

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 20, 2018 at 11:50 AM Indian Health News
In a move to overcome shortage of medical staff, the Punjab cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, decided that MBBS doctors will now get their full salaries, including all allowances, during probation too.
With this, the state government has decided to do away with the condition of basic pay only for newly-appointed medical officers in the Health and Family Welfare Department.

This is in line with the practice already being followed in several other categories like Punjab Civil Services (Judicial Branch), an official spokesperson told IANS.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Assurance Committee had also taken serious note of the shortage of doctors and directed the government to fill the vacant posts at the earliest.

In the light of this, the proposal for the payment of full salary to the newly appointed MBBS doctors, equal to the pay being given to the specialist doctors, was put up before the Chief Minister after approval by the Health Minister, said the spokesperson.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the Punjab Health and Family Welfare, Technical (Group-B) Service Rules -- 2018 to facilitate recruitment and promotions of various technical group "B" vacant posts.

These rules would also open more promotional channels for the paramedical and technical staff.



Source: IANS

Related Links

No Qualifying Test for Indian Medical Students With Foreign MBBS Degrees

No Qualifying Test for Indian Medical Students With Foreign MBBS Degrees

No test is required for Indian Medical students with Foreign MBBS degrees, according to a new proposal sent by the Health Ministry to Medical Council of India.

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences to Introduce 'Ethics' in MBBS Syllabus

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences to Introduce 'Ethics' in MBBS Syllabus

The newly added subject on Ethics will be ensure Indian medical students learn lessons on the specifics of ethical practices in the field of medicine.

Medical Council of India Rejects Proposal for Extra MBBS Seats

Medical Council of India Rejects Proposal for Extra MBBS Seats

The MCI has refused a demand from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for adding 100 more seats due to lack of faculty, improper documentation and facilities.

"Mamatadidi MBBS" Offers Tips To Tackle Dengue

West Bengal Chief Minister has earned a nickename, "Mamatadidi MBBS" for her role in instructing people about which medicines to take and what to avoid.

