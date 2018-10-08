medindia
Maternity Scheme Benefits More Than 31 Lakh Women: Minister

by Iswarya on  August 10, 2018 at 9:39 AM Women Health News
Maneka Gandhi, Union Women and Child Development Minister notified the Rajya Sabha in response to a question on Thursday that over 31 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers have profited under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY).
"More than 21 lakh beneficiaries were enrolled under PMMVY - Common Application Software (PMMVY-CAS) for receiving maternity benefits under the scheme during the financial year 2017-18," she said.

Under the scheme, pregnant woman and lactating mother apart from regular government employees are entitled to receive Rs 5,000 and the remaining cash incentive of Rs 1,000 for maternity benefit is given under the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) after institutional delivery.

The scheme aims at providing partial compensation for wage loss concerning cash incentives so that the woman can take adequate rest before and after delivery of the first living child.

Source: IANS

