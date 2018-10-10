medindia
Maternal Tdap Immunization: Fresh Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 10, 2018 at 2:12 AM Women Health News
A new study has found that timing of third-trimester maternal Tdap immunization is linked to increased concentrations of whooping cough antibodies in newborns.
Bottom Line: Risk of whooping cough (pertussis) is highest in infants too young to have completed their primary immunization series (6 months old or younger) and they are at highest risk of developing life-threatening complications. Immunizing pregnant women with the tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine can create enough maternal antibodies to protect infants, but the best time to immunize mothers to maximize concentrations of neonatal pertussis toxin antibodies is unknown.

This observational study included 626 pregnancies and compared pertussis antibody concentrations in umbilical cord blood among newborns whose mothers received Tdap immunization in the third trimester, as is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with those whose mothers didn't receive the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy. Definitive antibody concentration levels for immunity from whooping cough for infants are unknown. The study design doesn't allow for cause-and-effect interpretations of the findings.

Authors: C. Mary Healy, M.D., Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, and coauthors

Previously published by JAMA: Safety and Immunogenicity of Tetanus Diphtheria and Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) Immunization During Pregnancy in Mothers and Infants

Source: Eurekalert

Whooping cough is a respiratory tract infection caused by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis. DPT vaccine helps to prevent the infection.

From your first week of your pregnancy to the last, here's a list of all the changes that take place.

This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis as a single dose in persons 11 to 64 ...

Understand how our immune defenses against whooping cough worked, and did not understand how the vaccines needed to work to prevent.

Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized ...

FDA-approved Cemiplimab-rwlc injection is used for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ...

Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in ...

