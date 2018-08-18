medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

Maternal Stress Increases Mood Disorders Risk for Female Offspring

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 18, 2018 at 3:05 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

During pregnancy, high maternal levels of the stress hormone cortisol were found to increase anxious and depressive-like behaviors in female offspring at the age of 2, reports a new study in Biological Psychiatry.
Maternal Stress Increases Mood Disorders Risk for Female Offspring
Maternal Stress Increases Mood Disorders Risk for Female Offspring

The effect of elevated maternal cortisol on the negative offspring behavior appeared to result from patterns of stronger communication between brain regions important for sensory and emotion processing. The findings emphasize the importance of prenatal conditions for susceptibility of later mental health problems in offspring.

Interestingly, male offspring of mothers with high cortisol during pregnancy did not demonstrate the stronger brain connectivity, or an association between maternal cortisol and mood symptoms.

"Many mood and anxiety disorders are approximately twice as common in females as in males. This paper highlights one unexpected sex-specific risk factor for mood and anxiety disorders in females," said John Krystal, MD, Editor of Biological Psychiatry.

"This study measured maternal cortisol during pregnancy in a more comprehensive manner than prior research," said first author Alice Graham, PhD, of Oregon Health & Science University. To estimate the overall cortisol level during pregnancy, senior author Claudia Buss, PhD, of Charité University Medicine Berlin and University of California, Irvine and colleagues measured cortisol levels over multiple days in early-, mid-, and late-pregnancy. Measurements taken from the 70 mothers included in the study reflected typical variation in maternal cortisol levels. The researchers then used brain imaging to examine connectivity in the newborns soon after birth, before the external environment had begun shaping brain development, and measured infant anxious and depressive-like behaviors at 2 years of age.

"Higher maternal cortisol during pregnancy was linked to alterations in the newborns' functional brain connectivity, affecting how different brain regions can communicate with each other," said Dr. Buss. The altered connectivity involved a brain region important for emotion processing, the amygdala. This pattern of brain connectivity predicted anxious and depressive-like symptoms two years later.

The findings reveal a potential pathway through which the prenatal environment may predispose females to developing mood disorders. The study supports the idea that maternal stress may alter brain connectivity in the developing fetus, which would mean that vulnerability for developing a mood disorder is programmed from birth. This could be an early point at which the risk for common psychiatric disorders begins to differ in males and females.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Related Links

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Pregnancy Exercises and Massages

Nutritious food, rest, exercise and massage are vital for expectant women.

Quiz on Depression

Quiz on Depression

The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this ...

Anxiety Screening Test

Anxiety Screening Test

Are you anxious to know your anxiety level? Use Medindia's Anxiety Screening Test, a simple online screening test for anxiety symptoms.

Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress

Easy Ways to Beat Anxiety and Stress

Valuable tips to keep yourself cool in adverse situations

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Women More Prone to Road Rage

Women More Prone to Road Rage

If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant / Nexplanon

Birth Control Implant is a long-acting birth control contraceptive inserted into the arm. It is a ...

 Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition marked by accumulation of mast cells under the skin and various ...

 Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag - Drug Information

Lusutrombopag is used to treat abnormally low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) in adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive