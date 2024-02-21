Maternal Mental Health Fuels Rising U.S. Death Rate

Overlooked Role of Mental Health in America's Maternal Morbidity Crisis



Did You Know?

During the perinatal period, women face a higher risk of new and recurring psychiatric disorders, with 14.5% experiencing depression during pregnancy and another 14.5% developing an episode within three months after birth.

Nationwide, more than 400 maternity healthcare centers closed between 2006 and 2020, creating “maternity care deserts” that left nearly 6 million women with limited or no access to maternity care.

Mental health conditions such as suicide or opioid overdose are to blame for nearly 23% of maternal deaths in America, according to reports from three dozen Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committees, which are state-based organizations that review each maternal death within a year of pregnancy. That’s followed by hemorrhage (13.7%), cardiac conditions (12.8%) and infection (9.2%).

Presenting a stark reality, a team of researchers led by Children's National Hospital has analyzed years of data, revealing that maternal mental illness significantly contributes to the mortality of new mothers, often going unrecognized. In the latest edition of they advocate for immediate action to address this pressing public health crisis. Backed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies and health policy sources, the journal's special communication comes as maternal mortality soars in the United States to as much as three times the rate of other high-income countries." said Katherine L. Wisner, M.D., associate chief of Perinatal Mental Health and member of the Center for Prenatal, Neonatal & Maternal Health Research at Children's National. "We need to bring this to the attention of the public and policymakers to demand action to address the mental health crisis that is contributing to the demise of mothers in America." Overdose and other maternal mental health conditions are taking the lives of more than twice as many women as postpartum hemorrhage, the second leading cause of maternal death. For non-Hispanic Black mothers, the mortality rate is a striking 2.6 times higher than non-Hispanic White mothers. Yet the research team found that recent national efforts to combat maternal mortality have failed to address maternal mental health as "the public health crisis that it represents." Even methodologies to measure maternal health statistics are inconsistent, which challenges efforts to shape health policy. In examining 30 recent studies and another 15 historical references, the team – which included Caitlin Murphy, MPA, PNP, research scientist at the Milken School of Public Health at George Washington University, and Megan Thomas, M.D., FACOG, obstetrician at the University of Kansas School of Medicine – found ample data to support the need to elevate maternal mental health as a priority. Some examples: Even with these sobering statistics, Dr. Wisner says that only 20 percent of women are screened for depression postpartum. "Given that this is a time that many mothers have contact with healthcare professionals, it's critically important that all mothers are screened and offered treatment," she said. "Mental health is fundamental to health – of the mother, the child and the entire family."