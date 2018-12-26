medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Marijuana Made Legal for Medical Use in Thailand

by Rishika Gupta on  December 26, 2018 at 10:25 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Marijuana gets legalized in Thailand for Medical Use. Their interim parliament voted to approve marijuana for medical use and research on Tuesday, while the recreational use of the drug remains illegal.
Marijuana Made Legal for Medical Use in Thailand
Marijuana Made Legal for Medical Use in Thailand

Lawmaker Somchai Sawangkarn said the passing of an amendment to allow medical marijuana in the country "could be considered as a New Year gift to Thais."

"The amendment (on the Narcotics Bill) was passed the second and third readings today. And will become effective once it is published on the Royal Gazette," he said."

The National Legislative Assembly's 166 members voted in favor of the change, and there were no votes objecting to the motion. Thirteen members abstained from the vote, CNN reported.

This makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to allow the use of medical marijuana. The region is notorious for its hardline approach to drugs and strict penalties for drug-related crimes.

The British government approved medical marijuana earlier this year, and it became available on November 1 from the National Health System to patients with a prescription.

Medications derived from cannabis became legal in Germany last year. Medical marijuana is also legal in Australia and Ireland.

In the US, medical marijuana is legal in 30 states, though the laws governing what's permitted vary from state to state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Source: ians

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Intake of Marijuana can Alter Sperms

Marijuana intake in men planning fatherhood could affect their sperm and the children they conceive, finds a new study.

Children of Mothers Who Use Marijuana are More Likely to Try it at a Younger Age

Children are more likely to use drugs at an earlier stage if their mothers use marijuana, finds a new study.

Canada Legalizes Marijuana Use

Canada becomes the second nation to legalize use of marijuana nationwide. A "historic" bill was passed by the Canadian Parliament.

Marijuana Use by Baby Boomers Continues to Grow

Middle-aged and older adults more likely to use if used marijuana as teens, found new study.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Marijuana 

What's New on Medindia

Can You Cope with Your Children's Tantrums?

Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start

Christmas Carols and Calories - Sing aloud But Keep your Heart Healthy
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive