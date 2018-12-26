Marijuana Made Legal for Medical Use in Thailand

Font : A- A+



Marijuana gets legalized in Thailand for Medical Use. Their interim parliament voted to approve marijuana for medical use and research on Tuesday, while the recreational use of the drug remains illegal.

Marijuana Made Legal for Medical Use in Thailand



Lawmaker Somchai Sawangkarn said the passing of an amendment to allow medical marijuana in the country "could be considered as a New Year gift to Thais."



‘The amendment (on the Narcotics Bill) was passed the second and third readings today. And will become effective once it is published on the Royal Gazette," said Somchai Sawangkarn, Lawmaker.’ "The amendment (on the Narcotics Bill) was passed the second and third readings today. And will become effective once it is published on the Royal Gazette," he said."



The National Legislative Assembly's 166 members voted in favor of the change, and there were no votes objecting to the motion. Thirteen members abstained from the vote, CNN reported.



This makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to allow the use of medical marijuana. The region is notorious for its hardline approach to drugs and strict penalties for drug-related crimes.



The British government approved medical marijuana earlier this year, and it became available on November 1 from the National Health System to patients with a prescription.



Medications derived from cannabis became legal in Germany last year. Medical marijuana is also legal in Australia and Ireland.



In the US, medical marijuana is legal in 30 states, though the laws governing what's permitted vary from state to state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.



Source: ians Lawmaker Somchai Sawangkarn said the passing of an amendment to allow medical marijuana in the country "could be considered as a New Year gift to Thais.""The amendment (on the Narcotics Bill) was passed the second and third readings today. And will become effective once it is published on the Royal Gazette," he said."The National Legislative Assembly's 166 members voted in favor of the change, and there were no votes objecting to the motion. Thirteen members abstained from the vote, CNN reported.This makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to allow the use of medical marijuana. The region is notorious for its hardline approach to drugs and strict penalties for drug-related crimes.The British government approved medical marijuana earlier this year, and it became available on November 1 from the National Health System to patients with a prescription.Medications derived from cannabis became legal in Germany last year. Medical marijuana is also legal in Australia and Ireland.In the US, medical marijuana is legal in 30 states, though the laws governing what's permitted vary from state to state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.Source: ians

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: