Maltreatment During Childhood May Up E-cigarette Use Later

Children who were ill-treated when young were more prone to use e-cigarettes in their young adulthood, reveals a new study.
The study was published in The American Journal on Addictions/
In the study of 208 US individuals aged 18-21 years, childhood maltreatment was also related to negative urgency, or the tendency to act rashly when distressed, which was in turn associated with greater use of e-cigarettes.
‘Young adults who have experienced abuse or neglect during their childhood days are more prone to struggle with substance abuse.’
The study's authors noted that the impulsive nature of negative urgency may link childhood maltreatment to e-cigarette use as children get older.
"Many young adults who have experienced abuse or neglect in their childhood struggle with substance abuse.
Our study looked at e-cigarette use specifically and found that an individual's childhood maltreatment experiences might play a role in their use of e-cigarettes during their transition to adulthood,"
said lead author Dr. Sunny H. Shin, of the Virginia Commonwealth University.
Source: Eurekalert