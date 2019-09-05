Maltreatment During Childhood May Up E-cigarette Use Later

Font : A- A+



Children who were ill-treated when young were more prone to use e-cigarettes in their young adulthood, reveals a new study.



The study was published in The American Journal on Addictions/

Maltreatment During Childhood May Up E-cigarette Use Later



In the study of 208 US individuals aged 18-21 years, childhood maltreatment was also related to negative urgency, or the tendency to act rashly when distressed, which was in turn associated with greater use of e-cigarettes.



‘Young adults who have experienced abuse or neglect during their childhood days are more prone to struggle with substance abuse.’

Read More..



"Many young adults who have experienced abuse or neglect in their childhood struggle with substance abuse.



Our study looked at e-cigarette use specifically and found that an individual's childhood maltreatment experiences might play a role in their use of e-cigarettes during their transition to adulthood," said lead author Dr. Sunny H. Shin, of the Virginia Commonwealth University.







Source: Eurekalert In the study of 208 US individuals aged 18-21 years, childhood maltreatment was also related to negative urgency, or the tendency to act rashly when distressed, which was in turn associated with greater use of e-cigarettes.The study's authors noted that the impulsive nature of negative urgency may link childhood maltreatment to e-cigarette use as children get older.said lead author Dr. Sunny H. Shin, of the Virginia Commonwealth University.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement