Obesity in early pregnancy can increase the risks of spontaneous abortion and preterm birth, reveals a new study.

Obesity in Early Pregnancy Linked to Pregnancy Complications: Study

‘Women who are obese during their early pregnancy are at greater risks for early neonatal deaths. Therefore, it is essential to maintain healthy body weight.’

In a prospective study of 18,481 pregnant women in China who had never given birth before, obesity in early pregnancy was linked to higher risks of spontaneous abortion, preterm birth, and large birth weight in newborns.In the Obesity study, being underweight during pregnancy was linked to higher risks for early neonatal deaths, as well as low birth weight.The findings point to the importance of an appropriate weight before and during pregnancy.said senior author Dr. Jianmeng Liu, of the Peking University Health Science Center, in China.Source: Eurekalert