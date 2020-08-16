Maharashtra Sees Over 12K New Coronavirus Cases

In Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 deaths have crossed the 7,000-mark on Friday while Maharashtra recorded another 12,000-plus new cases even as the number of recoveries in the state crossed 4 lakh, health officials said.



With 364 Covid deaths - lower than 413 on Thursday, the state's toll now stood at 19,427 while it recorded fresh 12,608 cases, taking the number of infectees to 572,734.

‘Pune district's tally stands at 124,641 with the death toll increasing to 3,057, while Thane district has 110,938 cases with 3,240 fatalities.’





The state recovery rate dropped from 69.64 per cent to 69.08 per cent on Friday, while the mortality rate stood stable at 3.04 per cent.



Against this, a total of 10,484 recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 401,442 till date - considerably higher than the state's 151,555 active cases.



Of Friday's fatalities, Pune again topped the list with 100 deaths, followed by 50 fatalities in Thane and 47 in Mumbai.



Besides, there were 19 deaths each in Nashik and Sangli, 18 in Nagpur, 14 in Kolhapur, 12 each in Palghar and Jalgaon, nine each in Raigad, Aurangabad, and Beed, seven in Satara, five each in Ahmednagar, Solapur, and Nanded, four each in Ratnagiri, Latur, and Osmanabad, two each in Amravati and Buldhana, and one each in Dhule, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Washim, Gondia, and Chandrapur.



Mumbai's toll has increased to 7,038 and the number of cases increased by 979 to 128,535.



The MMR (Thane division) remains on the edge with the toll shooting up by 118 to 11,319 and fresh 3,025 new cases taking its total to 281,994.



With 112 more fatalities, the Pune division's toll has reached 3,8864 and the tally zoomed up with 3,321 new cases to 145,048.



Nashik division has recorded 1,634 fatalities and 59,327 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 742 deaths and 23,143 cases, Kolhapur division with 620 fatalities and 21,666 cases, Latur division with 457 fatalities and 14,176 cases, Akola division with 357 fatalities and 11,835 cases, and Nagpur division with 354 deaths and 14,935 cases.



Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 10,32,105, while those in institutional quarantine rose to 37,386.



Both the figures are the highest in the country.