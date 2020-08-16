by Colleen Fleiss on  August 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Tally in Jammu & Kashmir Past 27-K Mark
Jammu & Kashmir has recorded 540 new coronavirus cases, taking the Union Territory's coronavirus tally to 27,489, while 11 fresh casualties mounted the UT's death toll to 520.

On a positive note, 640 persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the UT's total number of recoveries to 19,942.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department, of the 540 new cases detected on Friday, 119 were from Jammu division and 421 from Kashmir division.


Source: IANS

