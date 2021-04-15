by Colleen Fleiss on  April 15, 2021 at 10:41 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Machine Learning Slows Down Future Pandemics
During epidemic outbreaks, machine learning (ML) is used to find effective testing methods, thereby helping to better control the outbreaks.

ML is a type of Artificial Intelligence and can be described as a mathematical model where computers are trained to learn to see connections and solve problems using different data sets.

The team from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden developed a method to improve testing strategies during epidemic outbreaks and to predict which individuals require the need for testing, even with relatively limited information. In the study, data about the infected individual's network of contacts and other information were used: Who they have been in close contact with, where and for how long.


The researchers found that the outbreak can quickly be brought under control when the method is used, while random testing leads to uncontrolled spread of the outbreak with many more infected individuals.

Under real world conditions, the information can be added, such as demographic data and age and health-related conditions, which can improve the method's effectiveness even more.

"This can be a first step towards the society gaining better control of future major outbreaks and reducing the need to shut down society," said the study's lead author Laura Natali, a doctoral student of physics at the varsity.

The method also has the potential to easily predict if a specific age group should be tested or if a limited geographical area is a risk zone, such as a school or a specific neighbourhood.

"When a large outbreak begins, it is important to quickly and effectively identify the infectious individuals. In random testing, there is a significant risk of failing to achieve this, but with a more goal-oriented testing strategy, we can find more infected individuals and thereby also gain the necessary information to decrease the spread of the infection," Natali said.

"Machine Learning can be used to develop this type of testing strategy," she added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
READ MORE
COVID Update: Remdesivir Should be Available to Every Patient
The Gujarat High Court on Monday pulled up the government to provide Remdesivir to all patients and to set up accountability at every booth level to keep a check on the outbreak.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia