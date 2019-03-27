medindia
Machine Intelligent Artificial Pancreas to Boost Diabetes Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 27, 2019 at 1:08 AM Diabetes News
The world's first machine intelligent artificial pancreas developed by Australian researchers was found to improve insulin dosing for diabetics.
According to Nigel Greenwood, founder at Australia-based firm Evolving Machine Intelligence, along with researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ), the artificial intelligence-based (AI) technique can also transform the way aeroplane engine's wear & tear is monitored.

"It will allow for better and more accurate treatment than we've ever seen," Greenwood said.

The researchers also applied the same AI technique to aviation turbine engines and their related systems to predict engine component degradation and plan services to improve performance.

The AI "allows us to evolve computational models of aviation engines as if they were organisms and it can explain explicitly what it thinks is happening inside the engine", said Ingo Jahn, mechanical engineer at UQ.

Greenwood said the AI system learns by forcing mathematical models to evolve, quite literally by using simulated chromosomes, to fit known information.

Source: IANS

